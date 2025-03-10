How to watch Delicious online? Streaming details explored

The German thriller Delicious was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The film is available exclusively on the streaming platform for Netflix subscribers. However, those who don't have a subscription can sign up for a plan and start watching Delicious.

The movie follows a mysterious woman named Teodora, who meets and befriends a wealthy German family, leading to a shocking turn of events. The family is on vacation in their villa in Provence, France, when lies, betrayal, and a dark secret are revealed. The story goes into great detail about the struggle between classes and even takes a turn when Teodora and her friends consider eating each other.

Exploring streaming options for Delicious

For those looking to stream Delicious, Netflix is the primary platform offering it, and the film is available for all subscribers of the platform.

Netflix offers several plans:

Basic Plan : $7.99 per month (Standard definition, 1 screen)

: $7.99 per month (Standard definition, 1 screen) Standard Plan : $14.99 per month (HD quality, 2 screens)

: $14.99 per month (HD quality, 2 screens) Premium Plan: $19.99 per month (4K Ultra HD, 4 screens)

Subscribers with any of these plans can stream Delicious without additional costs, provided they have an active Netflix account. Those who don't have a subscription, can sign up for a 30-day free trial, depending on the availabllity in their region.

Plot of the movie

Delicious follows a wealthy German family, Esther, John, and their children Philipp and Alba, as they go on a vacation to their villa in Provence, France. On a night out, they accidentally hit a young woman named Teodora on the highway.

Esther wants them to bring her back to their villa instead of taking her to the hospital so that John doesn't get a DUI charge. Teodora informs them that she has lost her job because of the injury, and she ends up working as a housekeeper for the family.

As time goes on, Teodora begins to change how the family works and causes issues between Esther and John. She tells Esther to have an affair with a friend of hers named Lucien, as John is already having an affair with their family friend, Cora. Teodora also lies about Alba stealing from Esther, making things worse between the parents and their children.

Gradually, it becomes clear that Lucien, Prince, Estelle, Bojan, and Teodora are not who they seem to be. Their strange behavior shows that they are part of a dark plan to "eat the rich." They eat people, and their real goal is to destroy the family from the inside.

During a birthday party, Teodora's real goals become clear. Esther knows she is no longer safe as her family falls apart. Teodora and her friends, who have gotten into Esther's life, take over, leaving her and John to deal with the results of what they did.

Carla Díaz plays the main character, Teodora, while Fahri Yardim plays the role of John, with Valerie Pachner portraying Esther. The role of Philipp is essayed by Caspar Hoffmann, while Naila Schuberth plays the role of Alba. Lucien, one of Teodora's friends, is played by Julien De Saint Jean.

Delicious is available to stream on Netflix.

