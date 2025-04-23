"Its soo sh*t" — Fans are furious with Netflix for recommending iHostage as one of the top picks

iHostage has made waves on Netflix since its release on April 18, 2025. Inspired by a real-life hostage situation at an Amsterdam Apple Store, the movie shows a guy with a gun rushing into the store, grabbing multiple hostages, and asking for a huge cryptocurrency ransom.

Written by Simon de Waal and helmed by Bobby Boermans, the thriller highlights the dramatic standoff between the police and the gunman. Soufiane Moussouli plays the gunman, Ammar Ajar, and Loes Haverkort plays Lynn, a negotiator. Although the movie tries to mimic the events of February 2022, many Netflix users have found it lacking.

Despite the high-stakes premise and a promising cast, the movie has left many fans dissatisfied. On social media, viewers have expressed their outrage, especially for Netflix suggesting it as one of the platform's best choices. Many have reacted quickly and strongly, especially those who feel the thriller did not live up to expectations.

Netizens have not held back in sharing their disappointment across social media platforms.

"12 minutes into the ihostage movie and its soo sh*t of course Netflix picked this up," a user on X commented.

A fan reaction to the movie (Image via X/@wdymamaani)

The internet exploded with negative feedback following Netflix's recommendation of the movie.

“Dear Netflix, Please add a "Do Not Recommend" button for movies like #IHostage. Sincerely, everyone who watched it!” one user recommended.

“So unbelievably boring,” another added.

“Worst movie I’ve seen in the history of movies,” a user commented.

Multiple viewers commented on the quality of the film after its release.

“Worst thing ive seen in a bit,” a netizen remarked.

“What a tremendously bad movie iHostage is,” another added.

“I watched for 3 minutes and turned it off lol,” a user mentioned.

“I am very annoyed that I decided to watch it. It is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in my life,” a user said.

More about iHostage

iHostage centers around a violent hostage situation that took place in February 2022 at an Apple Store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam. The story follows the gunman, Ammar Ajar, who demands an astronomical ransom of $230 million in cryptocurrency while holding several people hostage.

The film portrays the tense interactions between the hostages and the authorities, led by police negotiator Lynn. The film attempts to replicate the real-life incident’s intensity.

The movie’s plot is focused on the hostages' experiences as they endure hours of uncertainty and fear, awaiting their fate. The police's mission to rescue them, while negotiating with the assailant, forms the crux of the narrative.

The filmmakers show a fictionalized account of the real-life events, but stay as close to the truth as possible. However, the names of the characters in the film have been changed to protect the identities of those involved. To show the events as realistically as possible, director Bobby Boermans drew inspiration from actual sources, including witness accounts and police interviews.

Boermans, with writer Simon de Waal, tries to capture the emotional and psychological toll such an event may have on the hostages as well as those involved in the rescue efforts.

The true story behind iHostage

iHostage is based on a real-life event that occurred on February 22, 2022, when a 27-year-old man stormed into an Apple Store in Amsterdam and took multiple hostages while demanding a ransom of $230 million in cryptocurrency. Several customers managed to escape the store, but others were trapped inside, hiding in a broom closet.

The assailant, identified as Abdel Rahman Akkad, held the hostages for hours while telling the press that the government did not prioritize the hostages' lives. After Akkad requested some water, one of the hostages, a Bulgarian man, was able to flee. As the assailant followed the hostage, police used a special unit vehicle to run him over. Akkad was hospitalized but died from his injuries the next day.

iHostage is now available to stream on Netflix.

