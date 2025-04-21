Netflix's iHostage (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

iHostage is a Dutch crime thriller written by Simon de Waal and directed by Bobby Boermans. The film is based on the real-life 2022 hostage situation at an Apple Store in Amsterdam, where a man took hostages and demanded a ransom, leading to a tense standoff with police. It was released on Netflix on April 18, 2025.

Ad

The movie stars Soufiane Moussouli as Ammar Ajar, the armed assailant; Admir Šehović as Ilian Petrov, a Bulgarian tourist caught in the crisis; Emmanuel Ohene Boafo as Mingus, an Apple Store employee who aids fellow hostages; Fockeline Ouwerkerk as Soof, a mother hiding with her daughter Bente, portrayed by Roosmarijn van der Hoek; and Robin Boissevain as Lucas, another hostage.

Originally filmed in Dutch, iHostage has a runtime of 100 minutes. The film is helmed by the production company Horizon Film Amsterdam, with Sabine Brian, Boudewijn Rosenmuller, and Diederik van Rooijen being credited as producers.

Ad

Trending

Exploring the cast of iHostage

Soufiane Moussouli as Ammar Ajar

Soufiane Moussouli as Ammar Ajar in iHostage (Image via Instagram/@soufianemoussouli)

Soufiane Moussouli portrays Ammar Ajar, a character inspired by the real-life 27-year-old Abdel Rahman Akkad, the perpetrator of the 2022 Amsterdam Apple Store hostage crisis. Ammar is depicted as a troubled individual grappling with depression and financial hardships, leading him to take drastic actions. Moussouli is known for his roles in Popoz (2015), Mocro mafia (2021), and The Way to Paradise (2021).

Ad

Emmanuel Ohene Boafo as Mingus

Emmanuel Ohene Boafo as Mingus in iHostage (Image via Instagram/@eoboafo)

Emmanuel Ohene Boafo portrays Mingus, a resourceful Apple Store employee who becomes an unsung hero during a hostage crisis. When a gunman seizes the store, he guides three customers into a secure supply closet, using his access to a keycard-locked room to shield them from danger. Acting as the police's inside man, he balances his fear with leadership, keeping fellow hostages safe and informed. Previous works of Boafo include Pariah (2024), White Berry (2022), and Where We Stay (2024).

Ad

Fockeline Ouwerkerk as Soof

Fockeline Ouwerkerk as Soof in iHostage (Image via Instagram/@fockeline)

Fockeline Ouwerkerk portrays Soof, a mother who becomes one of the hostages during a tense standoff at an Amsterdam Apple Store. Trapped alongside her daughter Bente and fellow hostage Lucas, Soof seeks refuge in a supply closet. As the crisis unfolds, Soof's health deteriorates, adding urgency to their predicament and highlighting the emotional strain of the situation. The actress is known for performance in Banker of the Resistance (2018), This is Us (2019), and Golden Mountains (2015).

Ad

Roosmarijn van der Hoek as Bente

Roosmarijn van der Hoek as Bente in iHostage (Image via Instagram/@roosmarijnvanderhoek)

Roosmarijn van der Hoek portrays Bente, a young girl who becomes one of the hostages during a tense standoff at an Amsterdam Apple Store. Her presence adds emotional depth to the narrative, highlighting the vulnerability and fear experienced by innocent bystanders in such crises. Roosmarijn is a young actress, born in the Netherlands and is known for Het Geheim van Eyck (2015), Aanmodderfakker (2014), and Zwabber (2024).

Ad

Admir Sehovic as Ilian Petrov

Admir Sehovic as Ilian Petrov in iHostage (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Admir Sehovic portrays Ilian Petrov, a Bulgarian traveler caught up in the hostage crisis. Ilian's character, based on a real-life hostage from the 2022 incident, represents the ordinary person thrust into extraordinary circumstances. His ordeal offers viewers a lens into the psychological and emotional toll of such traumatic events, highlighting the shared humanity between captor and captive. Admir previously appeared in projects such as Kotlina (2022), Pretty Village, Pretty Flame (1996), and Black Sun (2017).

Ad

Supporting cast of iHostage

The movie features a talented ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Louis Talpe as Winston

Marcel Hensema as Kees van Zanten

Loes Haverkort as Lynn

Eric Corton as Mark

Matteo van der Grijn as Abe

Ahlaam Teghadouini as Jihane

Thijs Boermans as Matthijs

Hylke van Sprundel as Wilco

Zahra Lfil as Nour

Jasmine Sendar as Valerie

Check in for more updates on iHostage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE