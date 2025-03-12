Where was ‘When No One Sees Us’ filmed? All filming locations explored

When No One Sees Us is a Max Original Spanish-language series created by Daniel Corpas that premiered on the streaming platform on March 7, 2025. Directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Enrique Urbizu, it is based on an eponymous novel by Sergio Sarria.

The eight-episode season is set in the town of Morón de la Frontera in the Seville province of Spain during the celebration of Holy Week. Starring Maribel Verdú and Mariela Garriga, the narrative follows a series of crimes taking place as local deep rooted traditions mingle with the American way of life at one of the largest US military bases abroad.

Produced by Zeta Studios for Warner Bros Discovery in Spain, the show premiered at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2024. The story was developed for the screen by a talented team of writers led by Arturo Ruiz, along with Luis Caballero, José Antonio Valverde, Germán Aparicio, and Isabel Sánchez.

Where has When No One Sees Us been filmed?

When No One Sees Us was filmed in Madrid and several nearby towns, as per Warner Bros Discovery. Filming also took place in the town of Morón de la Frontera, as well as the US military base in Seville. The on-location shoots reportedly allowed the production to explore the dynamics between the US military personnel and the residents of "deep Spain."

The filming location was extremely important for series director Urbizu, who explained that the coexistence of the two cultural groups present on the scene was grounded in mutual respect and discretion. The series simplifies some more complex aspects of the intersectionality of the cultures to focus on the US military. However, the setting allows to add more dimension to the narrative.

As a result of the story taking place in the Holy Week, that is the last week of Lent leading up to Easter, When No One Sees Us provides a culturally richer depiction of Morón de la Frontera and its inhabitants.

Urbizu stated that no extras were dressed as Nazarenes, the brotherhood that performs penance rites during Holy Week in Spain. Instead, the show features the actual brotherhood of Nazarenes dressed in their garments, which adds to the realism and local detailing of the experience.

Plot outline for When No One Sees Us

A scene from When No One Sees Us (Image via YouTube/@Max)

The events of the show take place during the Holy Week of 2024 in the town of Morón de la Frontera, near the US Army base in the Seville province of Spain. The region has peaceful coexistence of the American way of life with traditional Andalusian lifestyle.

Things take a turn, Civil Guard Sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez (Maribel Verdú) starts investigating the suicide of a neighbor and unusual events at the first Easter procession. At the same time, US Army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) and military police Sergeant Andrew Taylor (Austin Amelio) look into the disappearance of a US trooper.

The two cases are soon found to be intricately connected, involving both the US military personnel and residents of the Spanish countryside.

Exploring the cast of When No One Sees Us

The Max Original When No One Sees Us boasts a talented ensemble of cast led by Maribel Verdú (Y tu mama también) as Civil Guard sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez, Mariela Garriga (Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as US Army special agent Magaly Castillo, and Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead) as military police sergeant Andrew Taylor. The supporting cast in the series include Ben Temple (Upon Entry) and Dani Rovira (Spanish Affair).

Watch When No One Sees Us is now streaming exclusively on Max.

