Daniel Ricciardo uncorks a hilarious story behind the word 'Enchante' that he's named his clothing brand after

Daniel Ricciardo’s lifestyle brand Enchante traces its origins to an inside joke from his years in Monaco. Speaking to GQ Australia ahead of the 2025 Australian GP, the eight time grand prix winner revealed that he and his friends would often use the French word enchanté instead of saying “cheers” while out for drinks. What began as a playful habit soon became a nod to the Monegasque lifestyle and eventually evolved into his brand’s identity.

Ad

Known for his distinct taste in fashion and luxury, Ricciardo launched Enchante in 2021. Over the past four years, the brand has gained significant popularity, with most collections selling out soon after release. Beyond apparel and accessories, he has expanded his business ventures into winemaking through a collaboration with St. Hugo wines in Adelaide, producing the DR3 range. Most recently, he introduced a new rosé wine, Enchante Rose, further blending his passion for lifestyle and leisure.

Ad

Trending

Ricciardo describes Enchante as a mix of cheekiness, fun and elegance, qualities he wanted the brand to embody. Since its launch, it has continued to grow, with pop-up stores set to appear in Melbourne ahead of his home race.

Explaining the story behind his brand name, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“It started as a bit of a laugh. I lived in Monaco for such a big part of my life, and I didn’t know much French. One of my friends would always say enchanté when we would go out or have a drink, instead of saying ‘cheers’. It always made us sound very Monegasque and a little tip of the cap to somewhere I had spent a lot of my life. It's a bit of cheekiness, a bit of fun and most importantly, a beautiful sounding word.”

Ad

Daniel Ricciardo reckons his brand was inspired by Australian street fashion

Daniel Ricciardo credits Australian street fashion as the inspiration behind Enchante. Before evolving into a lifestyle brand, his clothing line was originally known as Ric3, featuring merchandise tied to his racing number and nickname. However, in 2021, he rebranded it to Enchante, shifting the focus from driver merchandise to a broader fashion and lifestyle label.

Ad

Rooted in his Australian heritage, Ricciardo draws heavily from 90s street style, which he notes continues to resurface in fashion trends. He has incorporated vibrant Australian summer colors into his collections as a nod to his roots. Over time, he has become more involved in the creative process and admits that each new launch still excites him.

Explaining the inspiration behind the brand, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“Aussies definitely know how to dress. It’s one of the things I notice when I come home.”

Ad

He added:

“I grew up as a ’90s kid, so this collection sees me draw inspiration from the surf and skate shops I used to hang out at. I injected an iconic, instantly recognisable Australian summer colour palette into the range, mixed with fun fonts and graphics too. I see so much of this style coming back. I love seeing what’s old become new again. It’s a simple design but looks and feels great.”

Ad

Ad

Speaking about his collection and the process, he said:

“I am always excited for each collection, but I recognise not everyone has the same style or taste as you, so I was a bit nervous when I was starting out. I wouldn’t say it's gotten easier either, because you are always trying to evolve and create something that's slightly different but still stays true to the vision of the brand. The main difference now is that I’m more knowledgeable, which makes the process a bit faster. I have a clearer idea of what I want, but the intricacies of design still take time to get right.”

Ad

Daniel Ricciardo gave his first interview to GQ Australia since departing from Formula 1 after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The former Red Bull Racing and VCARB driver was last interviewed by the publication when he was in contention for a 2025 seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Since stepping away from the grid, the Perth-born driver has kept a low profile in both the public and media spheres as he adjusts to life outside the sport. In the same interview, he admitted to enjoying a less pressured routine and a more relaxed schedule away from the demands of racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback