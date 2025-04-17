The true story behind Netflix's iHostage, explained

iHostage is the newest crime thriller in Netflix's lineup, set to be released on the platform on Friday, April 18, 2025. It is based on the true story of when several people were held hostage in an Apple store in Amsterdam by a gunman back in 2022.

The film follows the events that transpired from different points of view, including the assailant, the hostages, as well as the officials who responded to the distress call to mitigate the situation.

The official synopsis of iHostage on Netflix reads:

"When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events."

iHostage has been directed by Bobby Boermans, with a script written by Simon de Waal. It has been produced by Sabine Brian, Boudewijn Rosenmuller, and Diederik van Rooijen for Horizon Film.

iHostage: The true events behind the film

As mentioned before, iHostage is based on a real-life hostage situation. On February 22, 2022, a possible robbery was reported in an Apple store located on the ground floor of the historic Hirsch & Cie building in Leidseplein in Central Amsterdam, around 5:30 pm.

Things got chaotic and out of control when the 27-year-old Amsterdam resident, Abdel Rahman Akkad, held 70 people at gunpoint inside the Apple store. Akkad reportedly had a handgun and a machine pistol.

Several people, including employees, were stranded within the shop. Although some people managed to escape, most sought refuge inside, including in a broom closet. Alex Manuputty, an employee of the store, tried to contact a negotiator while he protected the customers by hiding them.

Although the police reached the scene by 5:41 pm, Akkad fired at them four times and demanded $230 million in cryptocurrency and to be allowed to walk away free from the store, in exchange for the safe release of all hostages. To prove his point, he held a 44-year-old Bulgarian man at gunpoint, which was clearly visible through the windows of the building to the authorities outside.

Phone calls ensued with expert hostage negotiators, who tried to reason with Akkad and understand the reason behind his actions. Akkad hinted that his actions were a result of the constant injustices he had to face in life and threatened to blow himself up along with the hostages.

Amidst this tense situation, Akkad lost patience and sent messages to the local TV station via WhatsApp around 7 pm, claiming that the government prioritized money over the hostages' lives.

Around 10:30 pm, Akkad asked for water and sent the Bulgarian hostage to collect it, who instead bravely ran out to the police. This caused Akkad to chase him, resulting in him getting run over by a police car. Akkad died in the hospital the following day.

Police rescued all hostages following the altercation with Akkad. The hostages suffered no reported injuries. It was later discovered that the explosives on Akkad were not real, and that he had a prior criminal record, including an arrest. The investigation continues to this day to identify who provided him with the firearms.

Cast of iHostage

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

iHostage is of Dutch origin and as such, features a primarily Dutch cast. The ensemble cast includes:

Admir Šehović

Soufiane Moussouli

Loes Haverkort

Marcel Hensema

Emmanuel Ohene Boafo

Fockeline Ouwerkerk

Matteo van der Grijn

Thijs Boermans

Eric Corton

Roosmarijn van der Hoek

Robin Boissevain

Jolanda van den Berg

Everon Jackson Hooi

Ahlmaam Teghadouini

Louis Talpe

Zahra Lfil

To see the whole story played out, catch iHostage, streaming only on Netflix from Friday, April 18, 2025.

