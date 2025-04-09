Renato Moicano drops savage rant on Bitcoin ignorance, discipline, and personal responsibility

Renato Moicano urged people to study Bitcoin and understand the different aspects of financial investments. Moicano, the No.10-ranked UFC lightweight contender, is known for his bold online presence and often shares his unfiltered takes on sensitive topics through his posts.

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have seen a downward trend amid ongoing global turmoil and tariff issues. In a recent post on X, Moicano expressed his thoughts on the general lack of awareness surrounding Bitcoin and related matters, stating:

"Many people are asking about the price of Bitcoin. I have been telling you to study Bitcoin!!! One of the signs that shows a lack of study is precisely asking about price! Study the theory of subjective value, supply and demand, marginal utility, stock and flow relationship, self-sovereignty, cryptography, increasing the monetary base, interventionism, and much more!!!"

Moicano concluded:

"Good luck on your journey to be free and prosperous!!! God bless you!!! God bless decentralization, private contracts and private property!!!! Remember that you are stupid because you do not study!!! Fat because you eat too much and do not exercise and poor because you spend more than you earn!!!"

Renato Moicano shares his opinion on Bitcoin in recent social media posts

In light of the recent fall in cryptocurrency prices, Renato Moicano took to X and shared a popular phrase, "Buy when there's blood on the streets," presumably suggesting that this is the best time to invest in a commodity as the prices are at their lowest.

"Buy when there’s blood on the streets!!!! That’s why I have told you to study bitcoin!!! There’s time to study and time to take action!!! This is not financial advise."

In response, a fan mocked the Brazilian fighter by sharing a meme face that implied Moicano was probably regretting his Bitcoin investments, although he was speaking positively about the cryptocurrency.

Moicano reinforced his stance on Bitcoin while replying to the fan and wrote:

"The BTC I've been buying has increased my average price!!!! But I bought at 16k, 36, 40, 60, 100, buying at 76 now!!! It's not about price! It's about preserving value over time!!! In 10 or 20 years I'll come back to this post."

