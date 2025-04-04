10 best movies to watch on Netflix in April 2025

Netflix's April catalog of new films and classic hits takes the platform by storm. The platform has something for everyone- romance lovers, crime aficionados, drama enthusiasts, or just someone looking for an entertaining weekend binge. As one of the biggest OTT platforms, their content library continues to surprise fans.

A lot of cult classic films are making their way to Netflix this month, with movies like The Breakfast Club and Bonnie & Clyde. Some new films like Test and Meet the Khumalos are also set to hit the small screen. There's something for everyone in this list of 10 best movies to watch on Netflix.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

The Breakfast Club and other movies coming to Netflix in April 2025

1) Psycho (1960)

Marion Crane in Psycho (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures All-Access)

This Alfred Hitchcock film masterclass in mystery writing follows an unassuming Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), the owner of Bates Motel and a doting son to a dominating mother. When Marion Crane steals a suitcase full of cash and stops at the motel, she has no idea what she is walking into.

The movie is considered a genre-pushing horror thriller, and its iconic shower scene is one to watch out for. Hitchcock's ability to use the film's technicalities-- the cinematography, editing, and music score--makes it a film for the ages.

Available from April 1, 2025.

2) The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students of different social hierarchies are placed in detention on a Sunday in this coming-of-age cult drama. The library, which in the beginning appears stifling and uncomfortable, slowly becomes the place where secrets are spilled and friendships are formed.

It doesn't matter whether it's the smug jock Andrew, the awkward Brian, the loner Allison, the rebel John, or the popular Claire. The Breakfast Club on Netflix explores themes of peer pressure, academic perfection, and parental issues through the eyes of five teens who realize they're not all that different.

Available from April 1, 2025.

3) Matilda (1996)

The titular character in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Mara Wilson plays Matilda, a brilliant young girl with Telekinetic powers who takes matters into her own hands when she becomes the target of her tyrannical school principal's wrath.

Based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, Matilda on Netflix is a must-watch for those who love a good underdog story. With themes like neglect, grief, and joy explored through the eyes of a six-year-old, the movie provides a fresh perspective on love and life.

Available from April 1, 2025.

4) Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Jack Frost (Chris Pine) must work with Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), Sandman, and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), to stop Pitch Black (Jude Law), an evil being who wants to plunge the world into darkness and haunt children with nightmares.

For fans of animated action-adventure films, get ready to be immersed in a nostalgic world filled with magic and a heartwarming message. With a star-studded ensemble cast, the film is an entertaining watch for young and old alike.

Available from April 1, 2025.

5) The Hating Game (2021)

For the enemies-to-lovers rom-com fans out there, The Hating Game follows Lucy (Lucy Hale) and Josh (Austin Stowell), rivals at work fighting for the same promotion. The two make a bet: Whoever loses the promotion has to quit their job. What they don't bet on happening is falling in love.

Perfect for an entertaining weekend watch, this Netflix addition will make you swoon with the lead pair's chemistry.

Available from April 9, 2025.

6) A Dog's Way Home (2019)

When Bella (Voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), a sweet rescue dog is separated from her owner by the law, she embarks on a two-year journey to reunite with him.

On her way, she encounters dangerous coyotes, welcoming humans, and an orphaned cougar cub she names "Big Kitten".

Fans must get out their tissue box for this epic saga of a dog who goes through so much to be reunited with his best friend. Action, adventure, comedy, tears, this Netflix movie has it all!

Available from April 24, 2025.

7) Meet the Khumalos (2025)

Chaos ensues when high school BFFs-turned-adult rivals realize that their kids are in love with each other. In this Romeo-Juliet-style story told from the parents' point of view, neighbors clash, words are exchanged, and a chance to work together emerges.

Will this new love story bring the arch-enemies together?

This Netflix comedy-drama movie is a must-watch with the family. Fans can grab their popcorn and turn up the volume for non-stop entertainment.

Available from April 11, 2025.

8) Test (2025)

Netflix goes regional with this original Tamil language Indian movie about a cricketer named Arjun (Siddharth) who crosses paths with Sara (R. Madhavan) and his wife Kumudha (Nayanthara).

Their lives become inexplicably intertwined, leading up to a cricket game that can change their futures.

Available from April 4, 2025.

9) Heat (1995)

For action lovers, look no further than the Al Pacino-Robert De Niro heist thriller Heat. Seasoned thief Niel McCauley (De Niro) is on the run from former marine turned LAPD Detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino).

Their high-stakes clash spills over into their lives and careers.

With a leading duo known for their masterclass in action and thriller roles, this Netflix movie makes for a riveting watch.

Available from April 1, 2025

10) The Addams Family (1991)

This absurdist black comedy movie follows the Addams, a large family of odd, seemingly supernatural creatures, and how their lives change when a man claiming to be the long-lost brother of the family patriarch Gomez Addams, arrives at their doorstep.

Fans will enjoy this genre-bending tale of family, deceit, and suspicion wrapped in one. For Wednesday fans, this is the OG movie based on the cartoon! Be warned, one of the family members is a sentient hand.

Available from April 9, 2025.

Fans can also check out The Age of Innocence, Field of Dreams, and other Netflix original movies and documentaries like iHostage this April!

