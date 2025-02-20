Chris Pine set to lead crime thriller Nowhere Fast from Fargo creator

Nowhere Fast is a new crime thriller from Noah Hawley, creator of the acclaimed series Fargo. Variety recently reported that Hawley has recruited actor Chris Pine to play the lead actor in his upcoming movie.

Nowhere Fast will see Chris Pine venture into the world of crime in Texas, USA, almost a decade after his role in Hell or High Water in 2016, where he and his brother carried out a series of robberies to save their family ranch.

In the upcoming thriller, Pine will portray a small-town criminal whose involvement in an inadvertent murder leads to mayhem. Pine, 44, is best known for his role as James Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films.

The veteran actor has also starred in movies such as Wonder Woman (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), The Princess Diaries 2 (2004), Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), and more recently, Don't Worry Darling (2022). He made his directorial debut in 2023 with the movie Poolman, which he also starred in.

This movie will be Noah Hawley's first feature film since his directorial debut, Lucy in the Sky (2016), starring Natalie Portman. Hawley is best known for creating the dark comedy series Fargo (2014-2024) and the superhero series Legion (2017-2019), both for FX.

Hawley's most recent venture is the new FX series Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant and based on the Alien movie franchise.

Nowhere Fast - Everything we know so far

As mentioned earlier, Chris Pine will play the role of a small-town criminal from Texas in Nowhere Fast. As per reports from Variety, Chris Pine's character sets the events of the movie in motion when he unknowingly ends up killing his boss's nephew.

Noah Hawley not only dons the hat of the director of Nowhere Fast but also serves as its writer and producer. The production has been handled by his Austin-based film and television producing company, 26 Keys Productions.

30WEST, which previously executive produced and financed Pine’s movie The Contractor, is financing the upcoming movie. CAA Media Finance will also share the finances while both companies will co-represent the U.S. rights for the movie. AGC International, the international sales branch of the independent studio AGC Studios, is slated to represent the foreign rights for the film. They previously handled the sales of Chris Pine's Poolman.

While further details of the plot are currently kept under wraps, additional casting for the upcoming thriller is currently underway. Keep checking this space for the latest updates as they are revealed!

