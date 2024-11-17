Is Denzel Washington and Chris Pine's Unstoppable movie based on a true story? Explained

Unstoppable is based on a true story, inspired by the 2001 CSX Locomotive #8888 incident. This real-life event involved a runaway train that sped through Ohio, carrying hazardous materials and posing a threat to nearby communities.

The movie was released on November 12, 2010, by 20th Century Fox. Directed by Tony Scott, the movie was the fifth collaboration with Denzel Washington and was Scott's last film before he passed away in 2012.

Co-starring Chris Pine, the movie received positive reviews and earned approximately $167.8 million globally, appealing to audiences with its gripping narrative and intense action.

The true story that inspired the Unstoppable movie

The actual events that inspired Unstoppable commenced on May 15, 2001, when an unmanned train, CSX Locomotive #8888, began to move autonomously from the Stanley rail yard in Ohio. The locomotive, towing 47 freight cars, remained powered after the engineer inadequately engaged the brakes while attempting to repair a switch.

The train accelerated through northern Ohio, transporting hazardous materials, including molten phenol, which presented considerable danger. The unmanned train traveled at nearly 50 miles per hour.

Local train operators and emergency teams were deployed to intercept it, cognizant of the potential for a catastrophic incident if it derailed or collided with other trains. CSX Trainmaster Jon Hosfeld, in conjunction with other personnel, formulated a strategy to decelerate the train.

Ultimately, engineers Jesse Knowlton and Terry Forson successfully boarded another locomotive. They pursued the runaway train, and decelerated it sufficiently by coupling onto the rear to slow it down and for Hosfeld to halt it safely. The entire event lasted for nearly two hours.

Looking deeper into the plot of Unstoppable

In the movie, the premise is changed from Ohio to Pennsylvania. After a switching operation error at an Allegheny and West Virginia Railroad yard, an unmanned train, led by locomotive 777, leaves the yard at full power. Believing the train is simply coasting, yardmaster Connie Hooper (Rosario Dawson) instructs lead welder Ned Oldham (Lew Temple) to redirect it but soon realizes it's out of control.

As attempts to stop it fail, Connie notifies Oscar Galvin (Kevin Dunn), the VP of Train Operations, and federal inspector Scott Werner (Kevin Corrigan), who warns that the runaway train is carrying toxic, flammable cargo. The amount of hazardous cargo, along with the speed was increased, compared to the real-life incident, for dramatic effect.

Meanwhile, in the movie, Galvin’s cost-saving attempts to stop the train result in disaster, prompting engineer Frank Barnes (Denzel Washington) and conductor Will Colson (Chris Pine) to risk coupling their own locomotive, 1206, to the rear of 777.

Ignoring Galvin’s threats, Frank and Will proceed, enduring failed brakes, injuries, and burned-out equipment. Eventually, with help from Ned, they bring 777 to a stop, preventing a catastrophe. In the aftermath, Frank retires with benefits, Will reunites with his family, and Connie is promoted for her decisive actions.

In Unstoppable, several attempts to stop the runaway train 777 fail, including a tragic effort by an engineer to slow it from the front. Finally, engineer Frank Barnes and conductor Will Colson catch up to 777, hook onto its rear, and, after facing numerous obstacles, successfully bring it to a stop, averting disaster.

Cast of Unstoppable

The movie, Unstoppable, has a stellar cast which includes:

Denzel Washington portrays Frank Barnes, as an experienced railroad engineer.

Chris Pine plays Will Colson, a newly hired train conductor.

Rosario Dawson takes on the role of Connie Hooper, the yardmaster overseeing Fuller Yard.

Ethan Suplee as Dewey, the hostler who mistakenly causes the train to run away.

Kevin Dunn appears as Oscar Galvin, the VP of Train Operations at AWVR.

Kevin Corrigan as Inspector Scott Werner, a Federal Railroad Administration inspector.

Kevin Chapman as Bunny, a dispatcher handling railroad operations at Fuller Yard.

Lew Temple as Ned Oldham, a lead welder for the railroad.

T. J. Miller portrays Gilleece, Dewey's fellow hostler and conductor.

Jessy Schram as Darcy Colson, Will’s separated wife.

David Warshofsky in the role of Judd Stewart, a seasoned engineer and friend of Frank’s who dies trying to stop the train.

Andy Umberger as Janeway, the AWVR president.

Elizabeth Mathis as Nicole Barnes, one of Frank's daughters, who works as a waitress.

Unstoppable is available on Amazon Prime for rent.

