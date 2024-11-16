Under Paris 2: Everything we know so far

After making waves with its first part, the French apocalyptic action-horror film Under Paris has been confirmed for a sequel: Under Paris 2. Directed by Xavier Gens, the film gained significant popularity on Netflix after its release on June 5, 2024. Gene's credit as a director includes Frontier(s) (2007), The Divide (2011), and Mayhem! (2023).

Under Paris is streaming on Netflix (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The plot for Under Paris revolves around a shark named Lilith and her encounters with humankind. Having adapted to freshwater, Lilith enters the Seine River in Paris, causing chaos as the city prepares for a major triathlon.

Variety confirmed on November 14 that Under Paris 2 is in the works, following up on the lead actor Bérénice Bejo's interview with La Tribune. The filming is scheduled to start in September 2025, but could also extend to 2026 because it's still in the initial phases.

What do we know about Under Paris 2?

In a June 13 interview with Variety following the release of Under Paris, Xavier Gens talked about his plans for a sequel if it ever got confirmed. He said,

"Right now, as of today, we’re not on it but there’s a chance that we’ll be discussing it soon. If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water."

Released right before the Paris Olympics, Under Paris, was heavy on satirical plotlines involving politics and environmentalism. It is the second most popular non-English film on Netflix as of November 10, gathering more than a hundred million views in the first 3 months of its release. The worldwide success and post-apocalyptic ending of part 1 also created the expectation for Under Paris 2.

Still from Under Paris trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Bejo's interview is the first confirmation for Under Paris 2, as there is no official confirmation from Netflix yet. She also mentioned that Under Paris 2 will still feature sharks but will not be a simple story. Two main cast members will return, Academy Award nominee Bérénice Bejo as Sophia and Nassim Lyes as Adil.

What happened in Under Paris?

The story of Under Paris centers around a mutated mako shark named Lilith that wreaks havoc in the Seine River. It begins with marine biologist Sophia's expedition in the Pacific, where she loses her husband and her team to Lilith's attack while trying to take a blood sample from the shark.

Years later, Sophia works at an aquarium in Paris. With the help of activists, interested in her work, she discovers that Lilith has made her way into Paris. The city is preparing for a major triathlon and Sophia teams up with police diver Adil to stop the shark.

Bérénice Bejo & Nassim Lyes (Image via Getty)

What follows is a bloody battle between the shark and the people of Paris. The situation escalates when Lilith's mutated offspring is discovered, and her presence indicates that Lilith might have given birth to more sharks. Meanwhile, the mayor ignores Sophia and Adil's warnings against holding the triathlon in the Seine.

As the city floods due to environmental mismanagement and Lilith's destruction, The film ends with Paris completely submerged, and the only survivors are Sophia and Adil who take refuge in the middle of the shark-infested water. A map appears at the end, indicating that the sharks might have moved to other places beyond Paris.

As of today, Under Paris holds a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. Stephen King praised the film in a social media post saying that it was "quite good" and "the last 25 minutes were amazing." The writers of the film are Yannick Dahan, Maud Heywang, Xavier Gens, Yaël Langmann, and Olivier Torres.

Stay tuned for more updates on Under Paris 2.

