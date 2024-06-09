Fact check: Is Under Paris based on a true story? 

Under Paris made its debut on Netflix on June 5, 2024. The film has captured a lot of attention, with many viewers curious about whether it is based on real events. The answer is both yes and no. While the movie is not directly based on a single true story, it draws inspiration from various real-life incidents involving sharks in unexpected locations.

The plot centers around the World Triathlon Championships taking place in Paris's Seine River in the summer of 2024. The narrative centers on Sophia, a bright scientist who finds a massive shark in the river. As the city gets ready for the triathlon, Sophia has to move quickly to stop a disaster.

Under Paris has been going through a great success. The movie ranked #1 on Netflix in the US, France, and globally.

Trending

Is the story behind Under Paris true?

Under Paris effectively uses real-world events to craft its narrative. Although the production itself is fictional, it mirrors actual incidents that have occurred over the years. For instance, a porbeagle shark was certainly found in the Seine River near Rouen in 2022, an event that closely parallels the film's premise.

The environmental message in this movie is underscored by the shark, Lilith, who ends up in the Seine due to pollution, making her original habitat uninhabitable. In real life, similar incidents, such as the great white shark found in the Hudson River in 1933, highlight environmental issues and their impact on wildlife. These true events bring attention to the problems caused by pollution and its effect on animals.

Also read: Who is Nassim Lyes? Everything to know about Under Paris actor

Real-life inspirations

While there isn't a real-life counterpart to Sophia, who thwarts a shark attack during a major event, Under Paris draws heavily from real incidents to build its narrative. The film's plot centers on sharks in strange places due to environmental changes. These aspects give the film legitimacy and help it reach environmentalists.

The movie also uses what scientists know about sharks' habits and where they live. Sharks are known to go to strange places sometimes because of things like pollution and changes in the water temperature. This is shown in the film, which makes the story not just a work of fiction but also a mirror of possible situations.

Also read: Under Paris ending explained: What happened after the shark attack?

Other popular Shark movies

The fascination with shark movies isn't new. Sharks have been a recurring theme in horror films ever since Steven Spielberg's seminal Jaws from 1975. Movies like 47 Meters Down and Sharknado have helped this trend last by giving it their own unique twist.

The film entertains audiences with its blend of fiction and reality, drawing from actual events to enhance its storyline. Although the movie is not directly based on a true story, the film's influence from actual events gives the story more nuance.

Under Paris is based on some realistic circumstances and environmental themes that emphasize continuing ecological challenges. The movie solidifies its position in the shark movie genre by telling a gripping story that connects with audiences through the blending of fact and imagination.