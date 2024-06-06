Under Paris ending explained: What happened after the shark attack?

Under Paris, originally titled Sous La Seine, is a French thriller that was released on Netflix on June 5, 2024. Directed by Xavier Gens, the film tells the story of a mutated mega-shark named Lilith who begins to terrorize the people of Paris after it breeds in the river Seine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Under Paris (2024). Reader discretion is advised.

The protagonists of the film, Sophia and Adil, try to save the world and stop the sharks, but the film ends very differently. In the last few scenes, Lilith and her spawned shark babies attack Paris brutally.

The Parisian military deployed to counter the sharks even ended up activating underwater bombshells in the Seine, harming the city's infrastructure and the floodgates.

Trending

The credits roll as the characters watch the carnage in horror, and the film goes on to show how the killer sharks spread to other parts of the globe too, to terrorize the whole world.

What happened after Lilith the shark attacked in Under Paris?

Bérénice Bejo in a still from Under Paris (via IMDb)

At the end of Under Paris, Lilith and her brood of sharks attack the triathlon event at the Seine. The sharks start brutally attacking the triathlon participants in the water. Even the deployed police and officials are not spared.

The situation worsens when the military tries to shoot the sharks but accidentally sets off World War II-era live shells that sunk underwater in the film. The Seine's bridges, floodgates, and surrounding buildings begin to collapse because of the explosions, filling the city with water and making it a wider target for the shark attack.

In the last shot, Sophia and Adil are seen looking helplessly around the city as Lilith and the other sharks surround them. In the end, Paris falls due to the consequences of human activities like pollution, which results in destruction.

During the credits, a map is also displayed on the screen, indicating that Lilith and the mutant sharks also invade other countries, showing that their terror goes on well beyond Paris.

Under Paris plot and cast explored

Under Paris is a horror-thriller that follows the story of a shark in the waters of the river Seine where a triathlon is to be held. The story starts when oceanologist Sophia joins an organization called Save Our Seas, headed by the determined Mika and her team.

They track down a shark with a beacon in the Seine, whom they name Lilith. It is revealed that the shark has mutated with killer instincts due to increasing climate change and pollution levels.

Sophia and Mika decide to join hands with the local police personnel to deal with this problem, and Officer Adil joins their mission. They inform the mayor about the threat Lilith poses and ask her to cancel the triathlon. The mayor, more concerned about her image, does not do so.

Mika decides to enter the water to deal with the shark, despite Sophia's warnings, which leads to the death of many officers, bystanders, and Mika too. Soon, Sophia realizes that Lilith is breeding, and the mutation allows her to reproduce offspring, without mating. Despite multiple pleas, the mayor refuses to cancel the triathlon, resulting in a shark attack that causes carnage in Paris.

The cast list and their characters in Under Paris are as follows:

Bérénice Bejo as Sophia

Nassim Lyes as Officer Adil

Léa Léviant as Mika

Nagisa Morimoto as Ben

Aurélia Petit as Angele

Yannick Choirat as Chris

Inaki Lartigue as Juan

Victor Pontecorvo as Sam

Under Paris is available to watch on Netflix.