5 movies to watch if you liked Under Paris

Shark movies like Under Paris aren't new, yet new releases always pique people's interest. As expected from the title, director Xavier Gens strayed from the clichéd to offer a thrilling narrative set in a city known for romance instead of threatening sharks, but he still manages to make it work. Under Paris has won over countless cinephiles since its release on June 5, 2024.

Bérénice Bejo, who gained recognition after appearing in The Artist, plays the lead. A marine biologist, Sophia, comes across a dangerous shark that ends up killing her loved ones. Years after the traumatic incident, she hears about a possible shark in the Seine. With the clock ticking on the World Triathlon Championships, she must overcome her fears to save innocent lives.

Under Paris is as much about thrilling shark attacks as it is about leaving people with important messages about the environment. Like Under Paris, several shark movies are equally thought-provoking and entertaining. This list puts together the best titles with a similar vibe to the recently released movie.

Great White, Meg, and three other shark movies that are as intense and engaging as Under Paris

1) Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Like Under Paris, mutated sharks wreak havoc in Deep Blue Sea (Image via Warner Bros)

In Under Paris, Sophia is invested in discovering everything about climate-related shark mutations until Lilith turns her life upside down. Even in Deep Blue Sea by Renny Harlin, the ongoing research on mako sharks makes scientists hopeful about finding a cure for Alzheimer's. Things take a dark turn when the genetically engineered sharks flood the facility and attack the people inside.

While Deep Blue Sea may not exactly be breaking the mold like Jaws, which is considered the gold standard of shark movies, it is still one of the most successful movies of the genre. Despite the somber premise, the movie starring Saffron Burrows, Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and others, retains a sense of humor that complements the striking action scenes.

Deep Blue Sea, like Under Paris, also has plenty of fantastic twists that even ardent fans of the genre may not see coming.

Where to watch: This action-packed shark movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

2) The Shallows (2016)

This Jaume Collet-Serra movie brings out the best in Blake Lively (Image via Columbia Pictures)

The heroes of Under Paris, Sophia, Mika (Léa Léviant), and Adil (Nassim Lyes), won viewers' hearts with their relentless perseverance even in the face of extreme adversity. Similarly, Blake Lively, who plays Nancy in The Shallows, refuses to give up even when the odds seem to be stacked against her.

Nancy, who recently lost her mother, decides to reconnect with herself by traveling to a secluded beach. While surfing, she is attacked by a shark. She somehow manages to swim to a rock but is still miles away from the shore, and the shark lurks nearby.

Lively deserves credit for the compelling portrayal of Nancy, who is no damsel in distress and uses her quick wit to stay alive. She effortlessly carries the narrative, leaving a lasting impression.

Where to watch: The Shallows can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Netflix.

3) The Meg (2018)

Like Lilith in Under Paris, The Meg is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Warner Bros)

When Lilith ends up in Seine, Sophia has to go to extreme lengths to keep her from snacking on the innocent participants of the World Triathlon Championships in Under Paris. Likewise, Jason Statham has his work cut out for him in The Meg, where he plays rescue diver Jonas Taylor.

When an old friend recruits him for a mission, he encounters a megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark that threatens humans. Jonas and the scientists who identify the shark decide that it must be killed before it can wreak havoc on innocent civilians. But destroying a shark that big comes with its own set of challenges.

Like Under Paris, The Meg has plenty of unexpected jump scares that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Jon Turteltaub's engaging shark movie can be viewed on Apple TV and Prime Video.

4) Great White (2021)

In this movie, the group has to survive not one but two great white sharks (Image via RLJE)

Sophia and the others have to jump headlong into the plan in Under Paris because the mayor grossly underestimates the situation, which leads to much bloodshed. In Great White, seaplane operators traveling with clients make the same mistake of misjudging a situation that costs them dearly.

Katrina Bowden and Aaron Jakubenko play Kaz and Charlie, who run a charter plane business. While taking their clients around, they come across what looks like a corpse that had been in a shark attack. They found the man's phone, which contained pictures of his girlfriend. The group decides to go looking for her, but they end up getting attacked instead.

Great White, like Under Paris, also hints at climate change and brings a thoughtful angle to the otherwise action-packed shark fest.

Where to watch: This Australian shark movie is available on Prime Video and Apple TV.

5) After the Bite (2023)

This is the only documentary on the list (Image via HBO)

Fans can get on board with the idea of a shark in the Seine because it is fiction. Although it would be unconventional for a shiver of sharks to make the Seine their home, it is important to understand that there have been cases when sharks have appeared in stretches of waters that didn't have them earlier.

After the Bite by Ivy Meeropol hopes to uncover why Cape Cod has witnessed a considerable increase in sharks in the last few years. Like Under Paris, this movie also shares some important points about climate change, man-made problems, and declining ocean health.

Under Paris has its heart-thumping moments, but viewers can take comfort in the fact that it is not real. This documentary, however, is more chilling because it is based on facts and real experiences.

Where to watch: After the Bite is available for streaming on HBO.

Fans of the genre who enjoyed watching Under Paris can check out these riveting titles that are absolutely fin-tastic.