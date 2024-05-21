Blake Lively’s A Simple Favor 2: Everything we know so far

Fans awaiting news concerning A Simple Favor 2 have reason to rejoice following an explosive revelation made by Amazon MGM Studios recently. According to a press release by the media conglomerate on Mar 27, 2024, the second installment of the hit movie is currently underway, with its plot and cast already set.

The announcement puts an end to the rumors that were set ablaze by Deadline back in May 2022. Based on information received by the publication from industry insiders, the tabloid had reported on the possibility of a follow-up to the hit movie. Following this, several other publications such as British Vogue and People also followed suit and reported on the matter in detail.

Actors returning for A Simple Favor 2

According to Deadline, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will be returning for A Simple Favor 2, reprising their roles from the 2018 movie. They will be portraying the roles of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. Others confirmed to be returning for the second part of the movie include:

Henry Golding as Sean Townsend

Andrew Rannells as Darren

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers

Ian Ho as Nicholas Townsend-Nelson

Kelly McCormack as Stacy

Crew involved in the making of A Simple Favor 2

Paul Feig will be producing the second installment of A Simple Favor (Image via Getty)

According to the press release by Amazon MGM Studios, A Simple Favor 2 will be co-produced by Amazon and Lionsgate. The script for the same has been written by Jessica Sharzer, with modifications done by Laeta Kalogridis and Paul Feig.

Sharzer had also written the screenplay for the first movie, which implies that the essence captured in the previous installment is likely to remain intact in the follow-up movie as well.

Paul Feig's production company, Feigco Entertainment, and Laura Fischer are producing the movie, while Jessica Sharzer is executive producing it.

The plot for A Simple Favor 2 explored

Similar to the first movie, A Simple Favor 2 will also be based on Darcey Bell's 2017 hit novel of the same name. Therefore, those who have read the novel can always make predictions based on the plot explored in the books.

With that being said, Amazon MGM Studios has also revealed the official logline for the upcoming movie which highlights its outline. It reads:

"In the film, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

What are some of Blake Lively's upcoming projects?

One of the most anticipated Blake Lively projects, It Ends With Us is set for release on August 9, 2024. The highly anticipated trailer for the same was released on May 16, 2024. As of writing this article, the two-minute thirty-two-second trailer has over twelve million views, a testament to its popularity.

Besides It Ends With Us, Blake Lively is only confirmed to be a part of one other project which is the A Simple Favor 2.

Blake Lively recently lent her voice to the character of Octopuss in John Krasinski's written, directed, and produced animated comedy film IF. It was released in the United States on May 17, 2024.