The Blue Angels: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The Blue Angels, an Amazon MGM Studios and IMAX documentary, is slated for a limited theater release on May 17, a week ahead of its scheduled premiere on streaming platforms.

The upcoming documentary brings Glen Powell into the production and has Paul Crowder, whose credits include The Real Revolutionaries and UFO, as the director. Powell, who most notably starred in the box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, goes back into the skies for The Blue Angels. But this time, the real pilots will get the spotlight.

The Blue Angels documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes of the squadron’s dedication and teamwork culminating in their high-flying performances, which includes never-before-seen footage.

The official synopsis reads:

“Soar with The Blue Angels in a brand-new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstrations Squadron—from selection through the challenging training and demanding show season—showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride that fuels America’s best, the Blue Angels.”

The documentary stars real-life pilots to bring audiences inside the cockpit of the famed elite Flight Demonstration Squadron of the US Navy.

The Blue Angels will be released in theaters on May 17

The aviation documentary is slated to premiere in IMAX theaters on Friday, May 17, 2023, for a limited one-week run before it hits streaming platforms on May 23, 2024. Fans will be able to access the doc globally via Prime Video starting May 23.

It will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime membership, including the standard membership, Prime Access, and Prime Student.

Cast of The Blue Angels

The Blue Angels documentary features real-life officers of the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron. It brings various members of the esteemed group, including the flight leader, Captain Brian Kesselring. He will be joined later in the doc with the first female pilot to ever be inducted into the program, Lieutenant Commander Amanda Lee.

Also featured in the documentary are US Marine Major William Huckeba, the pilot of the Blue Angels’ “Fat Albert” as well as Slot Pilot Major Frank Zastoupil.

While there is limited information on the cast of the documentary, below are some of the officers fans can expect to see featured in the documentary.

Lieutenant Commander Julius Bratton

Lieutenant Commander Scott Goosens

Chief Petty Officer Kevin Hill

Petty Officer Miguel Laureano Garibaldi

Ensign Paul Archer

Talking about the documentary, Glen Powell described that it brings a different kind of perspective. He said:

“What makes this documentary different than seeing it from the ground is you’re not here; you’re in it.”

The doc, which was shot with IMAX cameras, gives a closer look at the elite Flight Demonstration Squadron of the US Navy, which has captivated many with its life-and-death stunts for 75 years.

Aside from Powell and Crowder, the production brings veteran aerial director of photography, Michael FitzMaurice, and area coordinator and lead helicopter camera pilot, Kevin LaRosa II, into the team. Both FitzMaurice and LaRosa II have worked with Powell in Top Gun: Maverick.

