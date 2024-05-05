Mission: Impossible movies in order: Watch guide for the Tom Cruise franchise

Based on the television series of the same name created by Bruce Geller, the Mission: Impossible franchise is an iconic series of action spy films that has captivated viewers ever since its inception in 1996. The films in the series have been directed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, John Woo, and J.J. Abrams. Christopher McQuarrie directed the last three films of the franchise.

Each film follows Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and his gang, trying to save the world from a catastrophe orchestrated by different enemies. Some of the most popular stars of the franchise include Simon Pegg, Thandie Newton, Henry Cavill, Jeremy Renner, and Rebecca Ferguson, among many others.

Fans often get confused about the correct order in which to watch the Mission: Impossible films. This article will explore all the titles in the franchise and will explain the correct watch order.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the franchise.

Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible movies in order of their release

Movie Name Year of Release Producer Box Office Status Mission: Impossible 1996 Tom Cruise & Paula Wagner

$457 million

Released Mission: Impossible 2 2000 Tom Cruise & Paula Wagner

$546 million

Released Mission: Impossible 3 2006 Tom Cruise & Paula Wagner

$398 million

Released Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 2011 Tom Cruise, Bryan Burk & J. J. Abrams $694 million

Released Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation 2015 Tom Cruise, Bryan Burk, Don Granger, J. J. Abrams, Dana Goldberg & David Ellison $682 million

Released Mission: Impossible - Fallout 2018 Tom Cruise, Jake Myers, J. J. Abrams & Christopher McQuarrie $791 million

Released Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 2023 Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie $567 million

Released Mission: Impossible 8

2025 Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie NA In Production

1) Mission: Impossible

Based on the TV show of the same name, Brian De Palma's film stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a secret agent working for a section of the government.

Super spy, Ethan Hunt, is framed as a mole and murderer following a failed mission in Prague. He must go on the run while trying to uncover the real mole and clear his name. The film stars Emmanuelle Béart, Ving Rhames, Jon Voight, and others in lead roles.

2) Mission: Impossible 2

Ethan Hunt joins hands with a professional thief Nyah Nordoff-Hall to stop a rogue IMF agent Sean Ambrose. If they fail, a deadly virus could spread rapidly, possibly leading to an epidemic.

This film is considered the black sheep of the franchise, with its use of martial arts and style. Starring Tom Cruise, Thandie Newton, Ving Rhames, and Dougray Scott, Mission: Impossible 2 is directed by John Woo.

3) Mission: Impossible 3

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt and this time he's out to get Owen Davian, played by Phillip Seymour Hoffman, a ruthless arms dealer/party planner. Things take a turn for the worse when Ethan's wife is kidnapped by him.

The film stars Philip Hoffman, Michelle Monaghan, Keri Russell, and Maggie Q in pivotal roles alongside Cruise. This title marked the directorial debut of J.J. Abrams and was written by Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, 2006, and was released in the United States by Paramount Pictures in May 2006.

4) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Brad Bird, the director of The Incredibles, helmed the fourth installment of the action franchise. The title features the IMF being shut down after being implicated in a bombing. Hunt and his team are then left without resources as they work to clear their names.

In the film, Cruise is joined by Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner, Paula Patton, Lea Seydoux, and Anil Kapoor.

5) Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

In the fifth film, Ethan is being hunted by The Syndicate. While dealing with the disbandment of the IMF, he must fight several enemies and navigate through life-threatening situations.

The title stars Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin in prominent roles, and was released in 2015.

6) Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The former members of The Syndicate form an organization called the Apostles, who have got hold of plutonium. Ethan and his gang must join forces to save the world from this new enemy.

This film released in July 2018, and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, It stars Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin.

7) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Set right after the events of Fallout, Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan Hunt and his gang of agents going above and beyond the call of duty to save the world. This time, the enemy is a rogue AI, called the Entity.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and it released in July 2023. The title features Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and Henry Czerny.

8) Mission: Impossible 8

The highly anticipated sequel to Mission: Impossible 7, and the eighth film of the franchise, will release about 29 years after the first film. The upcoming title is expected to pick up from the cliffhanger of the previous movie, and further information about the film is currently awaited.

Ratings for all Mission: Impossible movies

Movie Rotten Tomato score IMDb score Metacritic score Mission: Impossible 66% 7.2 59 Mission: Impossible 2 56% 6.1 59 Mission: Impossible 3 71% 6.9 66 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 93% 7.4 73 Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation 94% 7.4 75 Mission: Impossible - Fallout 97% 7.7 87 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 96% 7.7 81 Mission: Impossible 8 NA NA NA

The Mission: Impossible theme Morse code explained

Morse code is a form of communication that uses a series of long and short signals, represented by dots and dashes, which translate to letters and numbers.

The Morse code for M.I. is two dashes followed by two dots (- - ..). If a dot is one beat and a dash is one and a half beats, then this makes a bar of five beats, matching the theme song's rhythm. The theme's Morse code means M:I., as the two dashes translate to M, and the two dots mean I, the short form for Mission: Impossible.

The theme song won an award in the Best Instrumental Theme category at the 10th Grammy Awards in 1968.

Who composed the Mission: Impossible theme song?

The iconic theme song of the series by the Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin is one of the most rousing and memorable pieces of music in the history of cinema. He created the music for the original 1966 television series, and the theme has now become synonymous with the much-loved franchise. It has also appeared in the film series and the video games as well.

What is the latest film in the franchise?

The latest film of the franchise, Dead Reckoning Part 1, was released in July 2023, by Paramount Pictures. The film follows Ethan and his gang trying to find a key to stop the rogue AI program called the Entity.

A direct sequel of the film will release on May 23, 2025, as per ScreenRant. There is currently no official confirmation on whether any other film will be released in the franchise after Mission: Impossible 8.

Final thoughts

This beloved franchise has become a cornerstone of the action genre, and it is renowned for its thrilling stunts, espionage plots, and the iconic portrayal of Ethan Hunt by Tom Cruise. These films have set the benchmark for high-octane action films with their compelling storytelling and intriguing narratives.