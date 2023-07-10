Tom Cruise shatters Rotten Tomatoes record with latest film

In an unprecedented turn of events, Tom Cruise's latest outing in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has shattered an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes record for the actor, adding another feather to his already decorated cap.

Being a megastar of Hollywood, Cruise's repertoire boasts several successful films, including titles from the Mission Impossible series, Edge of Tomorrow, Rain Man, and Top Gun: Maverick.

A unifying aspect across these films is their resounding approval from audiences and critics, a trend that seems to remain steadfast with the most recent addition to the Mission Impossible series.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - 7 sets record with 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - 7 stuns critics, achieves a 99% approval on Rotten Tomatoes (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 boasts an exceptional 99% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the prior record held by Mission: Impossible - Fallout (97%). Consequently, it now claims the crown as the top-rated Tom Cruise film on the site.

Following its initial screenings, Dead Reckoning has sparked a flurry of reviews from critics. Some hail it as "one of the standout films [of the year]," while others see it as a "melange of the franchise's most unforgettable moments."

With Dead Reckoning and Fallout leading the way, Top Gun: Maverick ranks third amongst Cruise's films with an impressive 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even though Dead Reckoning sets the stage for a more extensive storyline, it is anticipated to be a blockbuster hit. The precedent of each Mission Impossible film garnering higher critical scores than its predecessor adds weight to this expectation.

LetsCinema @letscinema Mission Impossible 7 part-1 becomes highest rated Tom Cruise film on Rotten Tomatoes with a whopping 99%.



Worldwide Box-office rampage loading.. Mission Impossible 7 part-1 becomes highest rated Tom Cruise film on Rotten Tomatoes with a whopping 99%. Worldwide Box-office rampage loading.. https://t.co/q7BUf84Nl1

This upward trajectory is evident when comparing Mission: Impossible III's critic score of 71%, a considerable increase from Mission: Impossible II's 56%, which further escalates with Ghost Protocol (93%), Rogue Nation (94%), and Fallout (97%).

Here are the eleven highest-rated Tom Cruise films, according to Rotten Tomatoes critic scores:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - 97% Top Gun: Maverick - 96% Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - 94% Mission: Impossible -Ghost Protocol - 93% Risky Business - 92% Edge of Tomorrow - 91% Minority Report - 90% Rain Man - 89% The Color of Money - 88% Space Station - 87% Collateral - 86%

What lies ahead in Tom Cruise's new Mission Impossible film

Buckle up for the next heart-pounding mission in Tom Cruise's thrilling new installment (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The magnitude of the latest Mission Impossible movie surpassing Tom Cruise's prior Rotten Tomatoes record is immense. This achievement is poised to amplify the buzz surrounding the film, awaiting its big-screen debut.

Dead Reckoning marks the seventh chapter in the Mission Impossible saga, again featuring Cruise in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt.

Although the intricate details of the film's storyline remain under wraps, the upcoming film is set to introduce an ensemble of familiar and fresh faces, all confronting a critical situation where the destiny of humanity is on the line due to an emergent threat.

Tom Cruise @TomCruise This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life! This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life! https://t.co/z067kFLIku

The promotional activities for the film have been gaining momentum, focusing on the spectacular stunts, the brainchildren of Cruise, and director Christopher McQuarrie, coupled with the enthralling narrative they have engineered.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is scheduled to hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes