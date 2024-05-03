Paul Feig’s Jackpot: Everything we know so far

Rightly considered by many as a genius of action-comedy, Paul Feig is currently looking forward to the upcoming release of his latest foray into the genre, in the form of Jackpot. Starring the likes of John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, and Seann William Scott, the ensemble cast blends in different styles of comedy, a sort of cocktail that Feig has worked with many times before.

The creator of the Spy series, the American director has created a genuinely unique concept in the form of Jackpot. The movie follows the major protagonist Katie, played by Awkwafina, who finds herself in possession of the winning lottery ticket in an economically-ravaged California.

Katie takes the help of a jackpot protector named Noel, played by none other than Peacemaker star John Cena. Cena is out to protect Katie from harm, as she needs to make it to sunrise in order to claim her billion-dollar prize. Noel, on the other hand, has a huge commission at stake and therefore does whatever he can to keep his newest client safe.

Set to be released on August 15, 2024, Jackpot will be available to be watched on Amazon Prime.

Paul Feig’s Jackpot set for mid-Agust release

Paul Feig in particular has been excited to create Jackpot since a considerable time. The director talked about how Jackpot is the ‘Jackie Chan-style’ movie that he always wished he could make. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the acclaimed director had commented:

“This is the Jackie Chan movie I always wished I could make. What I love about Jackie Chan movies is that he's a real, everyman caught in a situation he doesn't want to be in. He’s the master of panicked fighting versus ‘I'm cool, and I'm going to take you on.’ It's not Bruce Lee. It's the ‘Get away from me, get away from me’ type of action.

He added:

I don't like mayhem and action for action's sake. It always has to advance the plot, be character-driven, and find the humor in people who aren't normally in these situations getting in these situations — and how they get themselves out of it.”

Feig has arguably chosen the perfect actor to play the role in John Cena. Cena has already played the role of a powerful main character who runs around reluctant to apply himself fully and would much rather avoid conflict.

However, that does not seem to be the case, as Feig explained how Katie, the protagonist, will simply be caught in a situation where ‘everyone in the world wants to kill’ her. Furthermore, the director further explained how the movie will see Cena playing the role of a ‘lovable giant,’ which also brings Peacemaker-related nostalgia.

The director claimed that Cena brought forth a grounded presence to the movie, which he later claimed is very 'fun and ridiculous.' He said,

“John brings such a grounded, lovely presence to what could have been a very macho, '80s action-star thing. The role was written to be slightly nerdy, and the first time I talked to him, he said, ‘Now, don't think you got to try to make me cool or anything.’ So he’s this very sweet, nerdy, giant guy whose only goal in life is to protect his clients.”

Jackpot in itself has a unique concept, but that is where Feig’s influence begins. The movie is set to present a fun, remarkably chaotic story and is set to feature John Cena in all of his glory.

Set to be released on August 15, it features multiple major stars in smaller roles, such as The Office’s Leslie David Baker, Seann William Scott, and Marvel star Simu Liu. Fans can expect a hilarious watch when the Paul Feig movie releases.