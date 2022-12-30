Will John Cena get a standalone Peacemaker film as James Gunn initiates DC revamp?

John Cena's portrayal as the Peacemaker in DC earned him a lot of praise from professionals and audiences alike. Despite the success of the series, it looks like the antihero show is not safe from having different faces in the future.

Fans were first introduced to the character Christopher Smith in the 2021 reboot of Suicide Squad, which James Gunn directed. He then later created a spin-off series for John Cena's character Peacemaker, which saw massive success and hype.

After the final episode of the first season aired in February, it was announced that a second season was definitely slated for the show. However, a possible cast change might happen.

James Gunn received a lot of negativity on social media after he announced some major changes in DCU going forward, one of them being Henry Cavill's removal from his role as Superman. Due to this, a lot of rumors regarding the cast in different DC movies were made.

James Gunn later addressed one of them with a vague reply. He stated that the cast of Suicide Squad and Peacemaker may or may not get a different cast in the future.

Cris Parker @3CFilmss 🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… James Gunn debunks rumors that his DC projects (The Suicide Squad & Peacemaker) are safe from being recast. Or that more characters outside his DC films are also going to remain. Tweet is vague we shall see James Gunn debunks rumors that his DC projects (The Suicide Squad & Peacemaker) are safe from being recast. Or that more characters outside his DC films are also going to remain. Tweet is vague we shall see ✌🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6yWKqJ2754

Still, it looks like the antihero may still be safe in his hands. During his latest promo on SmackDown for his upcoming tag team match against Roman Reigns this week, he referred to himself as the Peacemaker. Meanwhile, a solo film doesn't seem to be the focus at the moment and will continue John Cena's character on the small screen.

John Cena is interested to have fellow WWE star and former DCU character in Peacemaker

The 16-time World Champion is not the only WWE star who ventured into Hollywood, as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was also a part of DCU. However, the latter was removed from his most recent role as Black Adam during Gunn's revamp.

In a past interview with People Magazine, John Cena revealed that he would be interested in sharing the screen with his former WWE rival. Still, the decision is not up to him.

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe…it'd be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him. I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice, so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

It remains to be seen whether the WWE star will truly continue his journey in the DCU.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes