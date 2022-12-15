When Dwayne Johnson fought with DC Films to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman

Fans were disheartened by the recent announcement that Henry Cavill will no longer reprise his role as Superman. Meanwhile, one person who might not take this development lightly is Dwayne Johnson.

The WWE star not only promoted his recent film Black Adam after it hit theaters in October but also heavily gushed about Cavill's return as The Man of Steel. The latter marked his return to DCEU during the post-credit scene of Dwayne Johnson's latest film, where the two characters hinted at a possible feud in the future.

Unfortunately, it looks like that will be the last time the two stars will have their characters face off.

James Gunn recently announced that a "DC slate" is ready for the new year, with one of the movies being a younger Superman, which Cavill wouldn't portray. Since then, fans on social media have expressed their disappointment over the news.

The development may have come as a shock to Dwayne Johnson as he has openly shared how he fought for Henry Cavill to return in the past. The Black Adam actor claimed that his superhero wouldn't be credible if it did not face off against "the most powerful" character, Superman.

“We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill (...) This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Dwayne Johnson praises Henry Cavill's portrayal of Superman

Many actors have portrayed The Man of Steel over the years, but the British actor is widely remembered for his impressive performances.

In an interview with Comicbook, the Black Adam actor revealed that fans also influenced Henry's return to DCEU. He also complimented the 39-year-old for his remarkable portrayal of the superhero.

"We listen to the fans. We may not be able to do every single thing that they want, but they’re going to know that they’re not ignored (...) So in presenting that to Henry, he also, man, when it comes to Superman, I don’t know if there’s any other person on the planet who loves and embodies the mythology, the ethos, and everything of Superman than Henry. And so I’m so happy that it all came together.”

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Welcome home, Superman.

#BlackAdam twitter.com/screenrant/sta… Screen Rant @screenrant



"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important for me to just be standing there and enjoying that moment."



buff.ly/3W63C4J Henry Cavill confirms he chose his #ManOfSteel suit for the #BlackAdam cameo"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important for me to just be standing there and enjoying that moment." Henry Cavill confirms he chose his #ManOfSteel suit for the #BlackAdam cameo 👀"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important for me to just be standing there and enjoying that moment."buff.ly/3W63C4J https://t.co/mYzHaV3Zby Well said, my friend and well deserved & earned moment.Welcome home, Superman. Well said, my friend and well deserved & earned moment. Welcome home, Superman. #BlackAdam twitter.com/screenrant/sta…

For now, it remains to be seen if Henry Cavill will return to DC for a different character. It will also be interesting to see what the future holds for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam due to these changes.

