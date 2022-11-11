How many post-credit scenes are there in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson's recent film Black Adam received massive success and admiration after its release last month.

The movie is jampacked with exciting scenes and notable actors like Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and more. Although there is only one post-credit scene, it was still highly talked about due to the actors that appeared.

After the stylized credit scene, another scene was played that featured Viola Davis' character, Amanda Waller. The scene started with a drone appearing in front of Black Adam, which later showcased Waller. She then informed the anti-hero that he got Amanda's attention and sent a warning to Black Adam. She stated that Khandaq is his prison now.

Dwayne Johnson's character responded that no one on Earth could stop him, Waller then said she could call people who were not from Earth before Black Adam destroyed the drone.

After some silence, Superman (played by Henry Cavill) appeared from the shadows. He stated that it's been a while since someone made the world nervous. Henry's character then stated that they needed to talk before the scene ended, with Dwayne's character smirking at the notable hero.

Comic Book Resources @CBR



buff.ly/3WAAwLh After appearing in Black Adam, Henry Cavill says he had cautiously hoped he would return as Superman. "It was something which I had to sort of very gently hold onto in my heart because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again." After appearing in Black Adam, Henry Cavill says he had cautiously hoped he would return as Superman. "It was something which I had to sort of very gently hold onto in my heart because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again." buff.ly/3WAAwLh https://t.co/XlvnLnhfh9

The final scene has given fans a glimpse of a possible showdown between the two powerful characters in future movies.

Dwayne Johnson fought for Henry Cavill's appearance in Black Adam

The recent DCEU film has been on the shelf for more than a decade and was finally showcased to fans due to Dwayne's persistence. As it turns out, he was also very persistent about adding a legendary character to the movie.

It's been a while since fans last saw Henry Cavill as Superman, which is why the excitement about his appearance was no surprise.

In a tweet, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he played a part in bringing back Cavill and expressed his happiness about the comeback of the "world's greatest superhero."

"We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself "no” was not an option. We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I’ll see you down the road. ~ #BlackAdam"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

They always said no.

But to

We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.

And fans will always come first. Welcome home.

I’ll see you down the road.

~ #BlackAdam We fought for years to bring you back.They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road. We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road.~ #BlackAdam https://t.co/5HLtxm7a6y

The post-credit scene and tweet hinted that the two powerhouse characters will share the screen again. Still, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer to see that.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes