Dwayne Johnson's reaction after Warner Bros didn't want Henry Cavill to return as Superman

Dwayne Johnson recently took on the role of DCEU's Black Adam. However, he wasn't the only powerful character in the titular movie as Superman, played by Henry Cavill, also joined him. As it turns out, there was allegedly a time when the latter wasn't supposed to be in the film.

Besides The Rock, joining the cast of the latest DCEU movie were Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and more. It was later announced that Cavill would reprise his role as The Man of Steel.

In a Twitter video, Dwayne Johnson revealed some behind-the-scenes details about Henry Cavill's inclusion in the film, which wasn't supposed to happen in the first place. However, The Rock noted that to build Black Adam as "the most powerful" character, they had to bring in Superman. Hence, he didn't take no for an answer regarding Cavill's appearance in the movie.

“We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill (...) This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.” [H/T Deadline]

Sayin' thank ya so much from my ol' pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

Dwayne Johnson considers Henry Cavill the greatest Superman of all time

The Man of Steel is a character that is known by all due to its rich history. Cavill is one of the few actors that have portrayed the superhuman over the years.

In the same video, Dwayne Johnson further detailed why he thought Henry should be in the movie. He then paid respects to the past actors who portrayed the iconic character. However, he considered Cavill to be the generation's Superman.

“There was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but the greatest Superman of all time."

Well said, my friend and well deserved & earned moment. Welcome home, Superman.

Dwayne Johnson's character may be gearing up to face Superman in future films. But it's good to see that both actors have the same admiration for each other behind the cameras.

