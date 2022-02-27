"It'd be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him" – John Cena comments on WWE legend's possibility of starring in Peacemaker season 2

16-time world champion John Cena commented on the possibility of The Rock starring in the second season of Peacemaker.

Peacemaker season 1 was officially released in January 2022, with Cena in the lead. The story revolves around a man who leaves no stones unturned to restore peace. The American TV series is based upon the DC Comics' Peacemaker.

As far as The Rock is concerned, the superstar already has an upcoming DC project in his bag, Black Adam, which will showcase him in the lead.

Cena recently spoke with People Magazine and said it'll be an honor for him to share the screen with The Brahma Bull. He added there's still a market that wants to see The Rock in movies:

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe…it'd be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him. I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice, so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

Peacemaker is helmed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), who previously directed John Cena in 2021's The Suicide Squad. The first season of Peacemaker was well-received by critics and viewers, and a second season has already been announced by HBO Max, to be written and directed entirely by Gunn.

John Cena says Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally supposed to star in The Marine

Cena revealed that The Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally supposed to star in the 2006 film The Marine.

Cena, who made his film debut with The Marine, enjoyed success at the box office. In an interview with GQ, Cena said Stone Cold backed out for a reason unknown to him:

“This was originally a role written for Steve Austin, and two weeks before shooting, Steve backed out for whatever reason. That’s a conversation for him. Vince said ‘hey, I gotta send you to Australia.’ I said, ‘okay, what am I doing?’ He said ‘well, you’re gonna be in a movie.’ ‘Okay, when?’ ‘I gotta send you in 10 days.’ I pretty much left a small meeting in his office and packed my bags and went to be in the movies, which I knew nothing about." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Would you like to see The Rock in Peacemaker season 2? Sound off below!

