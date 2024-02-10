Is Peacemaker Season 2 coming out? What to expect from John Cena's series

In recent years, John Cena has established himself as a Hollywood megastar. He is a famous figure in the industry, having appeared in films like Argylle and Fast & Furious. However, one of his most well-known performances in recent years was as Peacemaker in Suicide Squad. His performance was so impressive that he earned himself a spin-off series of the same name in 2022. However, after season one, there has been no update on the character or the series until today.

The development of Peacemaker season 2 has been verified by a reliable source. Who is this trustworthy source? It's none other than James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios. In an update on Threads, Gunn said that he had finished writing the screenplay for the upcoming second season of the program.

How soon will it hit television? We may not know just yet. After all, the script has just been completed. However, one thing is certain: filming will begin shortly.

The first season took a look at Peacemaker following the events of Suicide Squad (2021). It revolved mostly around John Cena's character pursuing parasitic butterflies that threatened to take over human bodies and the earth. An intriguing plot, to say the least, and one can only assume season 2 will provide a similar vibe.

These are obviously exciting times for Cena as he expands his portfolio as a Hollywood megastar. Aside from Peacemaker, he has a variety of projects coming out this year, and the WWE Universe will undoubtedly wait outside cinemas to watch him perform.

John Cena has replaced Brock Lesnar on the cover of WWE 2K24

Blockbuster movies aren't the only thing John Cena is involved in. A loyal member of WWE, Cena has often made himself available to his fans and the company. This is especially true when it comes to his name, image, and likeness. Recently, WWE had to call upon those attributes for the highly anticipated WWE 2K24 video game.

The Leader of the Cenation being in the video game was never in doubt. However, in light of the recent controversy surrounding Brock Lesnar, Cena has found himself represented in the game in another aspect. That is to say, he has replaced The Beast Incarnate on the game's 40 Years of WrestleMania cover.

It seems a smart choice on WWE's part, especially given how popular Cena is among fans. Many believe the company couldn't have picked a better replacement for what is a historic cover both for WWE and 2K.

