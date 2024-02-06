Brock Lesnar's replacement on WWE 2K24 cover revealed

WWE has officially removed and replaced multi-time World Champion Brock Lesnar on the latest 2K24 game's "Forty Years of WrestleMania" showcase cover.

Janel Grant's disturbing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinitis, and WWE did not include Lesnar's name. However, a reference to a former UFC Heavyweight Champion sparked concerns about The Beast Incarnate, and now he's being removed from everywhere.

He's already been kicked out of the SuperCard game, and now the company is scrambling to erase him from the WWE 2K24 game as well, it would seem. The Stamford-based promotion recently revealed the first look at the 2K24's gameplay on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The latest cover of "Forty Years of WrestleMania" was revealed at the end of the video, and Brock Lesnar has been replaced by the champ, John Cena. Instead of adding someone new, WWE just gave Cena a starring larger role, kicking The Beast Incarnate to the sidelines.

Check out the screenshot from WWE's latest video:

The Leader of Cenation replaced Lesnar.

Previously, Brock Lesnar was featured on the "Forty Years of WrestleMania" cover bigger than John Cena. Check out the previous cover in the tweet below:

Wrestling veteran says WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar

According to Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based promotion does not necessarily need The Beast Incarnate. However, he gave an opinion on the McMahon-Lesnar situation and provided an insight on the 46-year-old star's future with WWE.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that WWE can handle things just fine without Brock Lesnar, and he even thinks The Beast might come back someday. After all, this isn't the first time WWE has welcomed back big names who caused a ruckus in the past.

"I think in the case of [Brock] Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back. They mean they may choose not to, I don't know. They don't need anyone, and I don't think Lesnar is gonna wrestle for anybody else," he said.

As of now, WWE is leaving no stone unturned to keep The Beast away from the business end of the company. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former World Champion going forward in the company.

What did you think of Brock Lesnar being removed from WWE 2K24 cover altogether? Sound off in the comments section below.

