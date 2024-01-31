Vince McMahon allegations and legal case explained (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has recently been making headlines again due to several allegations brought up against him. Lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich recently explained how the case could potentially proceed.

The former WWE CEO was accused of sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant. The extent of the accusations also includes instances of Ms Grant being coerced to perform questionable acts of sexual misconduct. The case is still unfolding as a 67-page lawsuit has been filed, and more details are coming to the fore.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, noted lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich was asked about what punishment Vince McMahon could receive if proven guilty. This led to him explaining how the process could work. He stated that there are two stages in the lawsuit - the liability phase and the damages phase.

"So these kinds of cases are separated generally into two phases. There is a liability phase and there's a damages phase. The liability phase is designed to determine what happened, and what he [Vince McMahon] did wrong. If you pass that phase, you get to the damages phase. Which seeks to determine how much the extent of the damage is... It's entirely too premature to make that kind of determination, as you can imagine the complexity behind the degree of suffering, and the range of suffering that somebody like this can go through, ranges, just enormously." [11:04 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the case will proceed in the coming weeks.

