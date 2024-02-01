WWE doesn't "need" Brock Lesnar; has brought back people who have "done a lot worse", according to veteran

Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer thinks WWE doesn't necessarily need Brock Lesnar right now. However, he pointed out that the Stamford-based promotion has welcomed back wrestlers who have done much worse.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Vince McMahon of sharing explicit private pictures and videos with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in her latest lawsuit. People acquainted with the situation identified Lesnar, even though his name was not used.

Previous reports suggested that Brock Lesnar may never return to WWE, but the veteran journalist has provided an insight into the situation and the 46-year-old star's potential future with the company.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE can handle things without The Beast, and he wouldn't be surprised if Lesnar returns. After all, the Stamford-based promotion has welcomed back stars who've caused big stirs in the past.

"I think in the case of (Brock) Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back. They mean they may choose not to, I don't know. They don't need anyone, and I don't think Lesnar is gonna wrestle for anybody else," he said.

WWE veteran claims Brock Lesnar match against 55-year-old legend didn't happen because of unfortunate circumstances

Pro wrestling veteran Bruce Prichard recently revealed why a dream match between Lesnar and Batista never took place in WWE.

The two men had a singles match in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) before their main roster debut in 2002. Speaking on an edition of Something To Wrestle, Prichard responded to a fan's question about why WWE never booked Brock Lesnar vs. Batista:

"Timing kids, timing. It's all about timing, you know. Wrong place, wrong time. And I think that would have been, you know, that could have been one of those that you build up for years before you finally do it."

Check out the full video below:

As a result of McMahon's legal lawsuit involving Brock Lesnar's name, the latter was withdrawn from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and Bron Breakker reportedly filled his spot in the 30-man contest.

It remains to be seen if the former multi-time World Champion makes his way back into the Stamford-based promotion at the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is done with WWE for good? Sound off in the comments section below.