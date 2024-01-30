Major update on Brock Lesnar's WWE future - Reports

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. Fans were hoping to see the star return at Royal Rumble, but things changed after he was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. A new report has now provided an update on the star's future with the company.

The Beast Incarnate looked all set to return at Royal Rumble for the first time since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. However, a new lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

One of the accusations against Mr. McMahon was sharing her sexually explicit photos and videos with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. While Lesnar's name was not mentioned, he was identified by people familiar with the matter. This led to the former Universal Champion's being pulled off from the event, with Bron Breakker reportedly taking his place in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that the Beast Incarnate is not going to be around for a while. The report further stated that it is a possibility that the WWE Universe has seen the last of Brock Lesnar.

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some poeple think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw, they seem to find a way back.” (H/T wrestlingnews)

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar was slated to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar was reportedly replaced by Bron Breakker in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. The former NXT Champion had a strong showing and eliminated a few top names before being thrown over the top rope by Dominik Mysterio.

As per a recent report, the spot was originally planned for the Beast Incarnate and would have been used to set up a singles match between him and Dirty Dom at Elimination Chamber next month.

Expand Tweet

There were also speculations of Lesnar facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40, and many were hoping to see the two come face-to-face at Royal Rumble. However, in light of recent events, the match is unlikely to take place now.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here