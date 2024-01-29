WWE had plans for Brock Lesnar to face Judgment Day member at Elimination Chamber - Reports

Brock Lesnar was not in action at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 last night. However, a new report suggests that there were plans in place for The Beast Incarnate to enter a rivalry with a member of The Judgment Day.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon that accused him of sex trafficking a former employee. Lesnar was allegedly referenced in the lawsuit as having received photos and videos of the former employee from Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old resigned from the company during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the 2nd year in a row last night. He came up short in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but will have another chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare defeated Brock Lesnar in their rivalry last year, and the two stars shook hands following SummerSlam 2023 in an unplanned moment.

According to a new report from POST Wrestling, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble last night. The report claims that the veteran was supposed to be eliminated by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and battle the former NXT North American Champion at Elimination Chamber next month in Australia.

It was also noted by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the match. Dirty Dom eliminated the former NXT Champion during the Men's Royal Rumble last night.

Bill Apter believes The Undertaker should return to face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently reacted to the rumors that The Undertaker has one more match left in him.

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has claimed that The Deadman is still in phenomenal shape and looks ready to get back into the ring. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter commented on the rumors and suggested that The Undertaker battle Lesnar again at WrestleMania 40. Lesnar ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak in 2014.

"There have been reports recently about maybe The Undertaker is ready for one last trip. In the event he is ready for one last trip, he needs to avenge that loss that he had against Brock Lesnar. And what better place, I am not talking about the Royal Rumble, I am talking about what better place than WrestleMania for The Undertaker to make one last match against Brock Lesnar." [6:38 onwards]

Lesnar is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars in history and has accomplished a lot in his career. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 46-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you have liked to see Mysterio eliminate Lesnar last night during the Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

