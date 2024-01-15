Legend explains why The Undertaker could face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

While The Undertaker retired in 2020, a legend believes that he could still face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania this year for "one last trip."

The Deadman is considered one of the greatest names to put his foot in the pro wrestling business, owing to his exceptional character work and in-ring skills. His contribution and work led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

Speaking about recent rumors of The Undertaker potentially coming back for another match, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

"There have been reports recently about maybe The Undertaker is ready for one last trip. In the event he is ready for one last trip, he needs to avenge that lose that he had against Brock Lesnar. And what better place, I am not talking about the Royal Rumble, I am talking about what better place than WrestleMania for The Undertaker to make one last match against Brock Lesnar." [6:38 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agrees with Bill Apter

According to Teddy Long, a match between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar could be brought to fruition if set up well.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I think that's a good idea, but I think we are too close. I think that with that story there you need to build that a little bit. You need to take some time with it, because you gotta go back in time a little bit explaining to the fans how all of this began." [7:19 onwards]

Whether The Deadman would consider coming back for another match is something only time will tell.

