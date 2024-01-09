The Undertaker to wrestle one last match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing WWE legend's comments

The Undertaker is among the most iconic names in pro wrestling history, and his work has inspired performers from different generations. While the Hall of Famer retired from in-ring competition nearly four years ago, a WWE legend believes he can return for one final match in the future.

The Undertaker ended his illustrious in-ring career after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. He officially said goodbye to The Deadman character at Survivor Series 2020, the same premium live event where he debuted 30 years ago.

In 2022, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame and has since only made sporadic appearances on WWE TV. While he may not be pursuing a return to the squared circle, legendary referee Mike Chioda recently said the former could do so if he wished.

On the Monday Mailbag podcast, Mike Chioda said The Undertaker was seemingly in great shape and could compete inside the squared circle again. The legendary match official added that if The Phenom wrestled again, he should reign supreme:

“'Taker looks in great shape. I know he's had some surgeries done. I think they were successful, and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he's got one more match in him, but please make him go over. Don't do the match unless you're going over Deadman. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match," he said.

Although many fans would love to see The Deadman compete in one final bout at WrestleMania 40, it's unlikely. As Chioda mentioned, the Hall of Famer has undergone numerous surgeries over the years. Hence, he may not be willing to risk his well-being by lacing up his wrestling boots again.

If The Deadman happens to compete in one more match, it could be similar to his squash bout against John Cena at WrestleMania 34, which lasted less than three minutes.

Is The Undertaker happy with his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36?

The Undertaker at the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony

Fans and professionals had nothing but great things to say about the cinematic match between AJ Styles and The Phenom in 2020, especially given the circumstances at the time. Unsurprisingly, even the Hall of Famer was pleased with how it turned out.

On Undertaker: The Last Ride, the 58-year-old praised AJ Styles for his professionalism. He was also proud of the Boneyard match's uniqueness.

When did The Undertaker last appear on WWE programming?

The Deadman's last appearance on WWE television was on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT. He chokeslammed Bron Breakker on the show and even shared an iconic moment with Carmelo Hayes.

It remains to be seen if The Deadman will ever return to the squared circle. If not, he could continue to make sporadic appearances, helping up-and-coming talents.

