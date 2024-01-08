The Undertaker to have one more match, deduces WWE veteran

Times have changed in 2024 on WWE programming. Arguably the most notable wrestler worldwide - The Undertaker - has not only been retired for nearly four years, but the man behind the "Deadman" persona took the curtain call.

Be that as it may, legendary referee Mike Chioda is convinced the WWE Hall of Famer has one more match in him.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Monday Mailbag, Chioda confidently stated that The Undertaker has another match in him, considering his recent successful surgeries. He also added that there should be no question about booking the winner of the contest - The Phenom walks away with the win:

“Taker looks in great shape. I know he's had some surgeries done. I think they were successful and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he's got one more match in him, but please make him go over. Don't do the match unless you're going over dead man. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match." [Transcribed by Jim for WrestlingNewsCo]

Whether you were a fan of the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 is a matter of personal opinion. Nonetheless, it was one of the better contests of The Undertaker's career in its final years.

AJ Styles later admitted that he wanted a rematch with the Hall of Famer. But he had no idea why WWE teased for that contest to potentially happen on television, sans making any deal.

Drew McIntyre wants The Undertaker to come out of retirement for a cinematic WWE match

Due to the favorable reactions to both cinematic matches that took place at the Show of Shows edition during the pandemic, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre disclosed a desire to face The Deadman.

The Scotsman had already shared the fact that 'Taker was always a sort of mentor to him. The duo got an opportunity to work a match on WWE SmackDown in 2010, when the former was an up-and-comer. Even after McIntyre re-signed with WWE in 2017, they stepped into the ring, albeit it was part of the ongoing storyline between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon.

While doing an interview for the Daily Mail, Drew McIntyre stated that he just wants to face The Undertaker in a one-on-one match, and that it does not matter even if it is a cinematic bout:

"If I get the opportunity, whenever I can find it, I badger him and go, "How’s that body feeling? Come on mate, you can do it, we’ll do one of those mental cinematic matches if you want". But I know he could do it if he wanted to."

The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last year. She was a surprise entrant. After the one-off appearance, McCool pushed for one more match. As the age-old expression in the wrestling business goes, "never say never."

