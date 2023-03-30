Top WWE Superstar wanted The Undertaker to come out of retirement for a blockbuster match

The Undertaker shocked the WWE Universe when he announced his retirement and left the in-ring competition during the start of the pandemic. Several stars wished for a dream match with Taker, including former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who wanted to face The Deadman in a Cinematic match.

The Undertaker performed in WWE under different gimmicks for several decades and became one of the biggest legends in the industry. The Phenom has won numerous championships and made historic moments in the company's history for generations to come.

Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and headlined the event. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Taker and revealed that the Scottish Warrior has requested The Undertaker to come out of retirement, even if it is for a cinematic match. Check it out:

"If I get the opportunity, whenever I can find it, I badger him and go, "How’s that body feeling? Come on mate, you can do it, we’ll do one of those mental cinematic matches if you want". But I know he could do it if he wanted to." [H/T - Daily Mail]

However, Taker respectfully declined Drew McIntyre's request and chose to stay retired from the in-ring competition.

The Undertaker's final WWE match was at WrestleMania 36

In 2019, The Undertaker was on his final run with the company as fans were not ready for what was to come next. In 2020, The Deadman began feuding with AJ Styles on the red brand and won the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Later, the Phenomenal One and The O.C. began calling out The Deadman on Monday Night RAW. However, Taker did not respond until Elimination Chamber 2020 as he appeared at the event to take out the entire stable.

The veterans were set for a massive showdown at WrestleMania 36. However, the ongoing pandemic changed the plans and the two stars improvised by having their own Cinematic Boneyard match.

The Deadman headlined WrestleMania 36 Night 1 by beating AJ Styles in their infamous Boneyard match, thus ending their feud. After the event, Taker retired from the in-ring competition.

