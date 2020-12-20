The Undertaker retired from WWE at Survivor Series, closing the curtain on his 30-year WWE career. The Phenom's last match in WWE came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match, defeating the two-time WWE Champion. There was talk about The Undertaker and AJ Styles having a rematch, and Styles spoke about WWE teasing it at the Money in the Bank match earlier this year.

The Phenomenal One faced The Undertaker in a cinematic Boneyard match, which also featured Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows alongside Styles.

AJ Styles talked about the reason WWE teased another match with The Undertaker at Money in the Bank, when he was trapped in a room featuring Undertaker memorabilia in the Money in the Bank match at the WWE headquarters. Styles stated that he did not know why WWE did that, in an interview with Inside the Ropes.

"I have no idea. I didn't call that. I didn't say anything about that. They said, 'Hey, what if we did this?' And I was like, 'You know, whatever' – but I have no idea why they put something like that in there. Maybe it was a just-in-case," said Styles.

In the same interview, Styles stated that he wanted a rematch with The Undertaker and called The Phenom a month after the WrestleMania match to see if he was interested in a match in WWE.

AJ Styles in WWE post his WrestleMania 36 match against The Undertaker

After he was "buried" by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles made a return to WWE in May and got a spot in the Money in the Bank match. He did not win the tournament as Otis came out victorious. He then won the Intercontinental Championship after being moved to SmackDown, but then lost it to Jeff Hardy. He was moved to RAW as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles will get a chance to win the WWE Championship for a third time this weekend at TLC when he takes on the current champion Drew McIntyre.