AJ Styles jokes about why The Undertaker didn't respond to his call after WrestleMania 36 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles sat down for a chat with Alex McCarthy on the latest edition of Inside The Ropes. The Phenomenal One talked about his Boneyard match against The Undertaker in detail and revealed that he called The Deadman around a month after the match.

I literally called him a month after WrestleMania. I said, "Listen, I need to know if you're done." Well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid I would try to talk him into one more.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker put on a memorable match at WrestleMania 36

The Boneyard match pitting AJ Styles and The Undertaker was lauded by critics as well as fans. Having a Boneyard match was the right thing to do at that point for two major reasons. WrestleMania didn't have an audience this year, and The Undertaker was way past his prime at that point.

The match allowed him to entertain the fans without taking any bumps that could possibly lead to injuries. The Undertaker finally rode off into the sunset at Survivor Series 2020, in what was dubbed as The Phenom's "Final Farewell". The Undertaker's career kicked off at Survivor Series 1990, and it was only fitting that it ended at the same event 30 years later.