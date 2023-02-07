Former Women’s Champion pushing for one more WWE match after 11 years

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a fantastic premium live event that saw the return of multiple legends, one of which was Michelle McCool. While her appearance looked like a one-off, she might have one more singles match before officially hanging her boots.

The two-time Women's Champion attended the annual Royal Rumble as an audience member. However, a greater surprise came when she entered the Women's Rumble at #25 and put on an impressive performance. After becoming one of the last ten remaining women, the eventual winner Rhea Ripley eliminated her from the match.

Her last match in the company came at Extreme Rules 2011, where she lost to Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE match. She hasn't competed in a one-on-one match ever since.

The official WWE India Twitter handle recently posted an image of Michelle McCool with the text "One More Match?". The legendary wrestler retweeted the post to confirm her interest in another match. This could also mean that she is still fit enough to have a singles bout.

Looking at her performance at the Royal Rumble 2023, she might be able to compete in her last match, possibly at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Michelle McCool expressed her desire to face Charlotte Flair in WWE

If McCool is to make a comeback in the Stamford-based promotion, she could already have an opponent in mind. Just like many other legends, she wants to battle Charlotte Flair.

During a 2020 episode of WWE's The Bump, the two-time Divas Champion expressed her wish to go toe-to-toe with The Queen in a squared circle.

"That would be super fun to mix it up with her [Charlotte Flair] in the ring. She's got a great style, she knows how to tell a story, obviously. And I think we could go toe to toe, I think it'd be fun." said Michelle McCool.

Both McCool and Flair are famous for having an incredibly athletic style in the ring, so a showdown between the two will certainly be worth waiting for.

Do you think Michelle McCool will return for another match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes