Former WWE Champion once collapsed backstage immediately after facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar’s list of opponents he squared off against at SummerSlam is nothing short of amazing. From The Rock to The Undertaker, the Beast Incarnate has gone up against some of the biggest names in the industry at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking of The Undertaker, he collapsed after his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2015. The infamous moment was captured by fans in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 23, 2015.

The ending to the match was controversial as well. The Beast had the Phenom in the Kimura lock submission, causing the timekeeper to ring the bell. The referee, Charles Robinson, said he never called for the bell, but the cameras showed that The Undertaker had tapped out.

The match restarted, and the Deadman took advantage of the distraction to hit Brock Lesnar with a low blow and trap him in his signature Hell’s Gate submission. Taker held on to the move until Brock passed out from it, causing the referee to rule the match in favor of the big man.

This was one of the two pay-per-view matches the two had against each other in 2015. They would settle their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake pay-per-view event on October 25, 2015.

Brock Lesnar is set to make his 12th SummerSlam appearance this year

Brock Lesnar made his SummerSlam debut against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002. Fast forward to 2023, and the Beast is set to make his 12th appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Lesnar is likely to take on Cody Rhodes in their rubber match on August 5 in Detroit. He will be on RAW next week to answer the American Nightmare’s challenge. The two previously battled at Backlash 2023 and Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

