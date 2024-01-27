Vince McMahon resigns following allegations by ex-WWE staffer - Reports

Vince McMahon is reportedly out of WWE.

The former WWE Chairman has resigned from the TKO board after being hit with allegations surrounding sex trafficking and more.

Deadline has reported on the same, releasing Vince McMahon's statement. He said that he would defend himself against the "lies" and "obscene made-up instances" that never took place.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."

But he added that he would also respect the WWE Universe, the TKO Business, and their shareholders and more who helped the company reach where it is today, and resign.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effectively immediately."

This comes after ex-WWE staff member Janel Grant's detailed lawsuit surfaced on January 25. This is not the first time that Vince McMahon has been surrounded by scandal, as he also stepped down from his position in 2022 before returning in early 2023.

