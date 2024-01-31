Massive Brock Lesnar match against 55-year-old star didn't happen because of "wrong place, wrong time," claims WWE veteran

A veteran has weighed in on WWE never booking a dream match between Brock Lesnar and a popular star on TV.

Brock Lesnar took on The Animal Batista in a singles match in OVW before the duo came up to WWE's main roster in 2002. Both men went on to become megastars and boast massive fan followings.

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, WWE veteran Bruce Prichard answered a fan question about WWE not booking a match between the two men. Here's what Prichard said in response to the fan's question:

"Timing kids, timing. It's all about timing, you know. Wrong place, wrong time. And I think that would have been, you know, that could have been one of those that you build up for years before you finally do it." [From 02:35 to 02:50]

Batista on facing Brock Lesnar in OVW

Back in 2017, Batista appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast. He opened up in detail about his singles match with The Beast Incarnate in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Here's what he said:

“I only worked with Brock in OVW. He worked one house show in WWE, be he just jobbed me out. It was a total squash match. I hadn’t even....we had been with Evolution. I don’t know if I want Brock to drop me on my head. [laughs]”

It has been about five years since Batista bid goodbye to pro wrestling. He kicked off a feud with Triple H on The Road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after attacking Ric Flair on an episode of RAW. At The Show of Shows, The Game defeated The Animal in a No Holds Barred match, shortly after which Batista announced his retirement from pro wrestling. He has made it clear on multiple occasions since then that he is retired for good.

Would you have liked to see a full-fledged feud between Batista and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

