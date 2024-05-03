Triple H has introduced the WWE Universe to a whole new era, and in this era, fans are witnessing some of the most exciting professional wrestling we have seen in some time.

While The Bloodline saga has owned a majority of the spotlight, plenty of other elite-level stars have carried the banner for WWE in a major way. The company tagline 'Then, Now, Together, Forever' fits the unified approach Hunter and his crew have taken, perfectly.

With the new era underway, all three WWE rosters are packed with superstars who will be remembered as legends, icons, and potential Hall of Famers. With that in mind, fans still get the privilege from time to time of witnessing action from someone who is arguably the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.).

Here is our list of seven moments that prove John Cena is the G.O.A.T.

#7. RAW after WrestleMania 31: Cena issues an open challenge for the WWE United States Championship

John Cena issues a United States Championship open challenge.

One of the most important qualities of an icon in the pro wrestling industry is that person's ability and willingness to elevate others around them. Winning championships is great, but when someone possesses the ability to lift their colleagues to a level where they receive the global spotlight also, that is an admirable trait that everyone should strive to emulate. John Cena possesses that trait.

Heading into WrestleMania 31, John Cena found himself in a feud with Rusev, who happened to be the United States Champion at the time. Cena went on to win the title at 'Mania, but it was what happened in the weeks and months following that made his reign legendary.

Cena immediately issued a U.S. Championship Open Challenge, which opened doors for up-and-coming stars such as Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The Open Challenge provided an avenue for younger WWE Superstars to get into the spotlight, which became a catalyst for future main event opportunities.

#6. Generations collide at WrestleMania 23: John Cena vs Shawn Michaels

John Cena celebrates a legendary win over Shawn Michaels!

When fans are discussing the greatest superstar ever, or a pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, so to speak, Shawn Michaels is usually in the conversation. The Heartbreak Kid gave the world over three decades of absolute entertainment, with some of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history. One of those moments was with John Cena.

Heading into WrestleMania 23, John Cena was at the top of the food chain. He was the reigning WWE Champion en route to a legendary showdown with HBK. In the main event, Cena made an iconic entrance that included crashing a Mustang through a glass panel. After 30 minutes of top-tier performances from both stars, Cena locked on the STF, causing Michaels to submit.

#5. WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt takes John Cena to hell and back in the Firefly Funhouse Match

Bray Wyatt took Cena on a dark, but wild ride at WrestleMania 36!

2023 was one of the most tragic years in recent memory for the WWE Universe. The wrestling world lost several legends throughout the year, including superstars Billy Graham, Terry Funk, and Lanny Poffo, to name a few. But one of the most shocking losses of the year was Bray Wyatt.

When we look back at the career of Bray Wyatt, his creativity will be at the forefront of his legacy. One of his biggest creative accomplishments took place at WrestleMania 36. The Firefly Funhouse Match went on to be one of the most unique and entertaining spectacles in wrestling history. With that said, it would not have been a success without John Cena and his ability to put the match over and give Wyatt one of the biggest wins of his career.

#4. Once...or twice in a lifetime: John Cena defeats The Rock at WrestleMania 29

John Cena defeats The Rock for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.

The world is still celebrating what was arguably the biggest WrestleMania of all time, which culminated with Cody Rhodes finally 'finishing his story.' Cody defied the odds and captured the championship that had eluded his family for generations. The Rock was one of the primary components of that story, and as he said, he "made wrestling cool again."

The Rock and Cena collided in 2012 in a classic battle at WrestleMania 28 dubbed "Once in a Lifetime." The Rock defeated Cena in the main event, but the following year Cena went on to beat Rocky at WrestleMania 29, capturing the WWE Championship in what was one of the greatest rivalries of all time.

#3. John Cena returns and wins the WWE Royal Rumble 2008

Cena returns and punches his ticket to WrestleMania!

In late 2007, John Cena suffered a severe pectoral injury during a match on RAW against Mr. Kennedy. At the time, Cena was the WWE Champion and was forced to vacate his title because he would be out of action for a while, to recover from his injury.

Leading into Royal Rumble 2008, the landscape was at a sort of stale period, according to a lot of wrestling fans. WWE needed to deliver something electric at The Rumble and they did just that when Cena shocked the world, entering the Rumble Match at #30. Cena went on to win the match, which became the catalyst for a memorable Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 24.

#2. 2017 Royal Rumble: John Cena captures #16

John Cena joins elite company by capturing the elusive number 16!

The top prize in the wrestling world is and always will be the WWE Championship. There have been many legends who have held the belt, but there are only two who stand above all else at the top, with 16 reigns - Ric Flair and John Cena.

When Cena answered Kurt Angle's open challenge in 2002, no one could have possibly predicted how far he would go. Whether you love him, or you love to hate him, you must respect what Cena has accomplished. Cena's first WWE title win came in 2005 when he defeated JBL at WrestleMania 21. A dozen years later, John captured his historic 16th title when he beat AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017.

#1. Make-A-Wish King: John Cena made 650 dreams come true

John Cena grants a child's wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is designed to create an experience where children who are facing critical situations can have their dreams come true. In many cases, these dreams include meeting their favorite WWE Superstar and no one has done as much for the organization as John Cena.

John Cena has won plenty of titles and he has plenty of accolades outside of the ring. But his work with Make-A-Wish is even more impressive than his personal accolades. As of this writing, Cena has granted 650 wishes through the program and currently holds the Guinness World Record for wishes granted. The impact he has had in the lives of those less fortunate will be at the headline of his legacy when the history books are re-written.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback