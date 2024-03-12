Kenny Omega shares his honest thoughts on John Cena

Top AEW star Kenny Omega has disclosed his opinions on WWE Superstar John Cena.

The former 16-time world champion has a great reputation as a face of the Stamford-based promotion. Cena has done record-breaking work with The Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been involved with multiple public service campaigns.

During a chat with fans on his Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discussed his profound respect for John Cena and his contributions to the industry, inside and beyond the ring.

"But I think he's great. I think he's a great professional wrestler. I think he's done an incredible amount for the business I don't think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. And I think the reason why is because I think Cena, he wasn't doing anything for the sake of some kind of accomplishment or trophy or award, or even for recognition."

The Cleaner credited The Cenation Leader as an exemplary company representative:

"I think people went out of their way after the fact to say, 'Hey, look at all this stuff John's doing in his off time.' Maybe he even lost count of it himself, but for the amount of effort that he has put in to make people's lives better, whether it be the Make-A-Wish stuff, or just fans at the arenas, autograph signings, all that stuff he does. He's a great example for what the face of a company should be, or for the face of an industry should be. So, I'm a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he's incredible." [40:52 - 42:06]

Kenny Omega wants to work with Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods

Kenny Omega is among the most popular names in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Best Bout Machine recently sparked conversations among wrestling fans when he revealed his interest in working with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods.

While speaking on his Twitch stream, Omega spoke of wanting to square off against Rollins, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

He also stated that he would love to have a program with Woods, who shares a well-known rivalry with the former Bullet Club leader over video games.

"I'd love to do something with Seth, I'd love to do more with Xavier. It's weird because every now and then you get a taste of it...I'll do my top 10 games of the year with Xavier and I feel that chemistry that we have, and it just makes me wish we could be telling this story standing a ring apart from each other. It would be real cool," Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a severe infection of diverticulitis. He was recently fired from The Elite by The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite.

