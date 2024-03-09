Kenny Omega says he wants to face Seth Rollins and top WWE Superstar

AEW star Kenny Omega has revealed that he wants to compete against WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. He also spoke about his desire to work with another top superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. That would be Xavier Woods.

The Cleaner shares a friendship with Woods over their mutual love for video games dating back to 2015. Their association led to unexpected cross-overs between The Elite and The New Day, who appeared in each others' respective YouTube shows. The two teams even faced off at E3 2018 in a game of Street Fighter.

Omega is also no stranger to Rollins, whom he praised as a future Hall of Famer in December 2022. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion cited The Cleaner as one of the best wrestlers in the world ahead of WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

While speaking on his Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he was interested in working with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Cleaner further elaborated on wanting to face off against Woods, also known as Austin Creed, expressing that he has a really fantastic chemistry with The New Day member.

"I'd love to do something with Seth, I'd love to do more with Xavier. It's weird because every now and then you get a taste of it...I'll do my top 10 games of the year with Xavier and I feel that chemistry that we have, and it just makes me wish we could be telling this story standing a ring apart from each other. It would be real cool," Kenny Omega said.

The Cleaner is currently out of in-ring action due to a medical condition called diverticulitis, and when he returns to the squared circle remains to be seen.

Kenny Omega recently took shots against newly signed AEW stars Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada

All Elite Wrestling has stepped into 2024 with one of the most complete rosters of talent in the world. Former NJPW star Will Ospreay wrestled his first official match under the AEW banner at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View after being revealed as the Jacksonville-based company's newest blockbuster recruit at Full Gear 2023.

The landscape of the Tony Khan-led promotion is set to change once again following the recent debut of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker shockingly turned heel against Eddie Kingston on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite and was revealed as the newest member of The Elite alongside The Young Bucks.

Kenny Omega, who has wrestled both Okada and Ospreay in some of the best matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's history, recently responded to their arrival in the promotion. During his Twitch stream, The Cleaner sent a bold message to AEW's new signings.

"I got a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best, because I used to be that guy. I used to have that confidence. And now, instead of being the guy that's got a chip on his shoulder, it's my job as the old guard to be gatekeeper. You want to call yourself the best, f*****g prove it, b***h," Kenny Omega said.

Omega was fired from The Elite by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson on Dynamite. It remains to be seen when the Canadian star will return to in-ring action.

