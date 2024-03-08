Kenny Omega issues major update on his health and AEW future after getting "fired" from The Elite

The former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, has been out of action for quite some time now, and as fans have been anticipating his return on TV, The Cleaner issued a health update.

Kenny Omega has been out of in-ring action since his last appearance on an episode of AEW Collision in December 2023. The Cleaner is suffering from a serious health condition called 'Diverticulitis.' This past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Young Bucks announced that Omega has been fired from The Elite.

While fans are hoping for Kenny to return and respond to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, it seems he is not expected to be back anytime soon. On his recent Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion detailed his current health condition, stating his return date is still uncertain.

“I'd love to say, 'Hey guys, I'm on track to coming back next week, next month, or in half a year. I don't have that confidence this time.' When they're explaining to me I was 24 hours away from getting a terrible blood infection and possibly dying, this is like news to me. I've never heard of anything like that," Kenny Omega said.

Omega went on:

"I thought it was like, just shrugging it off. I was close to dying? Like are you kidding me? No way. The doctors are there to ensure my safety and kind of to educate me as to how important this stuff is. So, I don't want to talk too much and just say 'Yeah, for sure, I'm going to be back, I'll be back at a certain day or a certain time because I don't know.'" [H/T Drainmaker]

What the future has in store for The Cleaner remains to be seen.

When was Kenny Omega's last AEW TV appearance?

Before announcing his severe health condition publicly, Kenny Omega competed in his last televised match against Ethan Page on the December 5, 2023, episode of AEW Collision.

The Cleaner was also involved in a tag team with Chris Jericho, and The Golden Jets were expected to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship as well.

Meanwhile, health should be Omega's priority as of now, and only time will tell when he will be cleared for a blockbuster return.

Do you miss Kenny Omega on AEW TV? Sound off!

