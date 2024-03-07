Kenny Omega kicked out of The Elite in a shocking announcement by The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega’s time with AEW has gone from bad to worse after The Young Bucks announced that he was fired from being a part of The Elite on Dynamite.

Omega has been away from in-ring action after undergoing surgery for diverticulitis a few months back. He has had his fair share of injuries and, because of that, has been unable to wrestle properly.

The Bucks, who showed up on Dynamite after losing their match against Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution 2024, took up their executive duties seriously. With great difficulty, they took the microphone and announced that Kenny Omega was no longer a part of The Elite.

“I don't even know how I am going to say this one. Kenny Omega, our dear friend, Kenny, it's like you disappeared off of the face of the earth or something. You haven't made any of your dates for no good reason, too. I can't figure it out. So, as far as your association goes with the Elite, Ken, you’re fired.” [1:09 - 1:44]

It will be interesting to see Omega’s response to this shocking news that the Bucks broke on Dynamite.

