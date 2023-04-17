What Guinness World Record does John Cena hold?

Besides holding various accolades in WWE, John Cena has an impressive Guinness World Record to his name. The Cenation Leader is a regular contributor to good causes, is regarded as the most revered personality in the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and was honored for his efforts last year.

The Make-A-Wish non-profit organization grants the wishes of children, aged between three and 17 years, who have been diagnosed with a terminal disease. They can either pick a star they would like to meet, or attend an event with them. Cena became a part of the foundation in 2002.

On September 20, 2022, Guinness Book of World Records registered John Cena as the celebrity with the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, coming in at 650. The actor and wrestler was miles ahead of others as the most requested star. It was noted that no other celebrity had granted more than 400 wishes.

In a WWE YouTube video celebrating his 500th wish milestone in 2015, John Cena termed the happiness of children and their families as the driving factors for his charity efforts. He was also the poster boy for the promotion's anti-bullying campaign for several years, having dealt with it during his childhood.

In 2019, GoodAmerica reported that John donated $50,000 to firefighters after the California wildfire incident. His kind act received worldwide praise.

WWE star John Cena spoke on his efforts for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect has been a youth icon for generations and will be for many to come. Before Roman Reigns took over the mantle, Cena reigned over WWE as The Face That Runs The Place and is still one of the most influential stars in the world.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022, Cena spoke about how fulfilling children's and their family's wishes gave him so much satisfaction.

"It means a lot of things. It means one, something I am passionate about affects people. It means two, I can be a vehicle to help make a wish come true," said Cena. "And it means three, when we engage, when the wish actually happens, it is something that someone wants and we are the finish line." (H/T People.com)

Big Match John fought Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 to mark his first WWE match in 2023. The legend is currently engaged in multiple Hollywood projects, with the movie Ricky Stanicky set for a future release. He also has a cameo role in the upcoming Barbie movie.

