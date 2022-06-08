WWE veteran John Cena has heartwarming message for young fan from Ukraine

WWE legend John Cena recently met a young fan who had fled from Ukraine after his home was destroyed.

The 16-time world champion is set to return to RAW later this month to celebrate two decades of his WWE debut. He was last seen in the ring at SummerSlam last year against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Despite his busy Hollywood schedule, Cena makes sure he spends time with his fans. He recently traveled to Amsterdam to meet a boy named Misha and his mother, Liana. They had fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed.

"What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp. Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible," Cena wrote while sharing the video of his interaction with Misha.

To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena.

Apart from this, John Cena currently holds the record for the highest number of wishes in association with the Make a Wish Foundation, which stands at over 650 greets.

Alexa Bliss and Twitterati respond to John Cena's visit to Misha

The fan wanted to say 'hello' to his other favorite superstar, Alexa Bliss. The Goddess responded to the video on Twitter, stating that she was sending him hugs and warm wishes and thanked Cena for making it happen:

"Hi Misha !!! sending so many hugs ! Thank you @JohnCena!!! This warms my heart so much."

Many fans also tweeted their response to the kind gesture by John Cena and Alexa Bliss:

Coming back to WWE, over the past couple of months, the 16-time world champion and current United States Champion, Theory, have been going back and forth on social media.

While Cena has been posting cryptic messages on social media for the United States Championship, it is yet to be seen whether he will pursue it against Theory when he returns to WWE in a few weeks.

