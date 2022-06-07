John Cena responds to WWE's announcement about his return

WWE announced on tonight's RAW that John Cena would be returning to the company on the June 27 episode of the Monday Night Show to celebrate 20 years of his debut.

Cena will be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment on the exact date of his WWE television debut, i.e. June 27, 2002. The debutant challenged Kurt Angle on that night, where the latter laid out an open challenge. Despite losing to Angle, he earned the admiration of the WWE Universe and even legends like The Undertaker that night.

The 16-time world champion took to Twitter to respond to WWE's announcement about his return. The Cenation Leader was ecstatic about the news and wrote that he couldn't wait to spend the occasion with the WWE Universe in Laredo, Texas.

"Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth," wrote John Cena.

You can check out the tweet below:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Leader of Cenation won multiple titles in the company and eventually tied Ric Flair's tally as a 16-time world champion.

Fans react to the news of John Cena's return

John Cena is currently flourishing as a bonafide actor in Hollywood and is busy with his filming schedules. His return will mark a legendary occasion as The Cenation Leader will be making his first appearance since SummerSlam last year.

Evidently, a large section of the WWE Universe took to Twitter tonight to react to the news. Most of them ranged from sheer excitement to witty humor.

One fan called Cena the "greatest of all time" in a witty tweet:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

John Cena @JSelaes2 @JohnCena @WWEUniverse Congratulations John on 20 years in WWE and now you'll be back that's great I'll wait for you on June 27 WWE Raw in USA Network @JohnCena @WWEUniverse Congratulations John on 20 years in WWE and now you'll be back that's great I'll wait for you on June 27 WWE Raw in USA Network https://t.co/tXlnjKXoa7

Another fan posted a picture of the current United States Champion Theory standing side by side with Cena and expressed his desire to see the dream match between the up-and-coming stalwart and the WWE legend.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

NXT superstar Roxanne, who hails from Laredo, where Cena is supposed to be on June 27, said that she and Cena both love the city.

Overall, there have been various reactions to the news of Cena's WWE return this year. The fans will have to wait till June 27 to find out what the man has in store.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far