"He was such a creative guy" - Former WWE star opens up about Bray Wyatt's "hidden talent" (Exclusive)

EC3 recently recalled that Bray Wyatt had a flair for painting and that his wife expressed her desire to have his work showcased at an art gallery.

The tragic passing of Wyatt at the untimely age of 36 in August due to a heart attack left everyone shell-shocked. His colleagues and fans came out in droves to share their heartfelt tributes and pay respect to him. While it's been a couple of months since then, fans still have difficulty processing his passing.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Bray Wyatt's former colleague EC3 opened up about a "hidden talent" of the late great star. The NWA Champion disclosed that apart from being a visionary wrestler, Wyatt was good at painting and that he was stunned to see many of his works.

"I don't wanna talk too much about it because it's a family thing. But Windham Bray was painting pictures, and nobody knew, like an artist. These amazing pictures, like looking at them, I was like, 'Who painted these,' and it was him. He had this hidden talent or this hidden drive. He was such a creative guy; he pained these amazing pictures."

EC3 also added that Wyatt's wife, JoJo Offerman, wanted to bring together all of he husband's works and present them in an art gallery.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I wanna do an art gallery of his work.' I'm like, 'I wanna help. I think that's the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3. [ 1:34 - 2:10]

Chris Jericho says Bray Wyatt was unlike anyone else in the business

A few weeks back, in an interview, Chris Jericho explained that the thing that set Bray Wyatt apart from others in the business was his sheer creativity.

The Ocho added that the former WWE Champion's vision was unparalleled and that his ability to craft compelling characters was unparalleled.

"Bray was like a faucet of creativity. He had so many ideas that were just pouring out of him at all times. He was very unique, and that's why he did so good was so successful because no one really thought about wrestling the way that he did with the characters that he created and the things that he committed to that no one else could really make work," said Chris Jericho.

It's safe to say Bray Wyatt's incredible body of work will continue to inspire a generation of performers who want to make it big in the business.

