After The Rock, John Cena, and Batista, another WWE legend eyeing for Hollywood

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Batista branched out from WWE to Hollywood while at the peak of their careers. At the same time, John Cena gradually moved on after achieving everything a pro wrestler could in the global juggernaut.

All three are established names in the movie business but as actors. Chavo Guerrero intends to direct a feature down the line.

At 53, Chavo still sporadically steps inside the squared circle, but not as an in-ring competitor. Instead, he was able to make use of his knowledge of the pro-wrestling world behind the camera for many major productions such as The Iron Claw, GLOW, and Young Rock.

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently, he disclosed his next goal, which is to direct:

"I’m one of those guys who learns from watching. I was backstage in WWE and WCW, learning from the best in pro wrestling–I learned from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H, and Eric Bischoff. When I became supervising producer on Lucha Underground, which was a TV show about wrestling, I was speaking with cameramen and directors, and about wardrobe and set design. The question I kept getting asked was, 'How do you know all this stuff?'"

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"I’m a third-generation pro wrestler, so a lot of this has been in my life for a long time. That’s when I started to realize there were other opportunities for me. Then I went to GLOW and Young Rock, and now with The Iron Claw, I keep learning so much. My next goal is to direct. That’s where I envision this going."

Check out a promotional video of The Iron Claw below:

Check out Chavo's interesting anecdote involving Kane and Vince McMahon during WrestleMania season here.

Chavo Guerrero does not rule out a return to WWE in 2024

Chavo Guerrero has managed to perk up the interest of many with his work in The Iron Claw. As part of promoting the film, he appeared on Rumor & Innuendo last month.

During the interview, he was asked why he isn't working for his previous employer today, especially with an ongoing storyline of the Latino World Order, one that he can easily become part of. He ultimately left it at the hands of Triple H.

"You know, I get that a lot," Chavo on a potential return to WWE. "Actually, lately, I've been getting that everytime we're talking about wrestling. In the interview I'm doing, people are like, 'Why are you not doing stuff with them? Why are you not back there? Really, you know, it's just, umm ... Ask Triple H. Let's talk."

Thirteen years after his last appearance at the Royal Rumble, could Chavo Guerrero surprise the WWE Universe at Tropicana Field on January 27?

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here